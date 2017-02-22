Emmer says he'll cancel town hall meeting if participants are disruptive
Says David Montgomery in the PiPress, “Rep. Tom Emmer is warning protesters not to disrupt his town hall Wednesday evening — or he’ll cancel the whole event. Emmer, a Republican who represents Minnesota’s exurban 6th Congressional District, is planning a town hall meeting with constituents near St. Cloud on Wednesday evening. … Among the behavior [Chief of Staff David] FitzSimmons said qualified as ‘disruptive’ were ‘shouting’ and ‘chanting.’ Progressive activist groups such as Take Action Minnesota are urging their members to attend Emmer’s town hall, and say they’ll hold a ‘rally’ outside if they can’t all get into the venue.” He could always try phoning it in.
Related. In the Strib, Erin Golden says, “Republican Reps. Jason Lewis and Erik Paulsen, of the state’s Second and Third Districts, have held recent “telephone town hall” events, but no public, in-person meetings in their districts. Pressed by constituents and activists for more public engagement, both Lewis and Paulsen have taken to social media to detail their own range of interactions. In a statement, Paulsen’s office said he has held ‘more than 100 in-person town halls, telephone town halls, and Congress on Your Corner events. He has already held two town halls this year and will continue engaging with constituents on all sides of the issues in a productive manner.’” What’s the old line about, “If you can’t stand the heat … .”?
If you’re defined by your enemies … : In a report at … Ammoland.com (“Shooting Sports News”) the word is: “NRA TV has released a new video in its campaign against the forces conspiring to sabotage President Donald Trump. NRA CEO and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre’s Friday CPAC appearance begins a new chapter at the NRA — the fight against the terror from anti-Trump extremists. The NRA shifts its focus to comedian turned politician Al Franken despicably comparing the president a terrorist [sic]. Wayne LaPierre’s message makes it clear the NRA is not laughing. ‘Donald Trump will need every ounce of energy we can muster,’ LaPierre says. ‘And he has no more powerful ally than the NRA.’”
Don't let this guy plan the office Christmas party. L.M. Sixel of The Houston Chronicle reports, “A Minnesota woman recently sued a biomedical company with a large presence in the Houston area, claiming she was fired shortly after she complained about a company business meeting held at a Hooters restaurant, known for its service by young women dressed short shorts and tank tops. Marci Hocevar, 53, said she worked for Molecular Health, a German company with offices in The Woodlands, for about six weeks when the company hired a new senior vice president of sales, according to the suit recently filed in state district court in Montgomery County. The new executive told Hocevar, who called on clients in the Minneapolis area, that he would be coming for a visit in January 2016 to see if she was right for the job, the lawsuit said. The executive allegedly insisted they meet at Hooters at the Mall of the Americas because he ‘enjoyed being served by attractive females,’ Hocevar alleged in court documents.”
Sunday liquor, and now this? MPR’s Tim Pugmire says, “The latest version of a bill to expand Minnesota’s list of legal fireworks has cleared its first legislative hurdle. Members of the House Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance committee advanced the measure Tuesday on a divided voice vote. The House passed a similar fireworks bill last session, but the Senate never took action. The bill would authorize the sale of ‘aerial and audible devices,’ including bottle rockets, roman candles and firecrackers. Current state law allows only novelty devices. Rep. Jason Rarick, R-Pine City, said his 2017 bill would allow for year-round sales.” Can we use the money to build another stadium somewhere?
The latest on (the latest) snowpocalypse. Says Paul Huttner at MPR, “Rain will develop across southern Minnesota Thursday afternoon and early evening before changing to heavy snow Thursday night through Friday. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely within the intense snow band, which could persist for several hours. Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are likely from southwest to east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin, with amounts of over a foot possible. The Friday morning and afternoon commutes are expected to be significantly impacted. I concur with the Twin Cities NWS that this could be the strongest winter storm of the season to hit the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.”
Comments (9)
More Sauce For the Goose
Back in aught-nine, as I like to call it, I didn't hear too much concern from Congressional GOP members about toning down rowdy town hall meetings. Imagine the outrage on Faux News and conservative echo chamber had Democratic politicians threatened to shut down town hall meetings.
At the risk of red-lining the cliche meter: Shoe, meet other foot.
Regarding Tom Emmer's Town Hall
I seem to remember that he,...
and Rep. Paulsen and Rep. Lewis,...
thought demonstrations and disruption of such town hall meetings was completely understandable,...
even something to be celebrated,...
when it was the "Tea Party" folk doing it.
I'd accuse the Republicans of having a double standard,...
but I fear the reality is they have NO standards,...
beyond Donald Trump's standard for measuring everything,...
if he likes it, it's GREAT,...
if he dislikes it, it's a DISASTER.
If it's well-sourced, accurate, news that contradicts what he likes,...
it's FAKE news,...
whereas if it's completely imaginary news,...
made up out of nothing,...
with no sourcing whatsoever,...
but says what HE wants the news to say,...
it's the best thing ever!
EVERYTHING is completely subjective.
Unlike the Biblical Pilate who at least asked the question "What is truth?"...
our Republican friends aren't even asking that question anymore.
For them, there is no such thing as "truth."
Tom Emmer
Does disrupting his town hall also include disagreeing with him? He sounds like the kid who says that "if you won't play by my rules, I'm going to take my ball and go home."
Emmer
Good to know. We need to be on our very best behavior with Rep. Emmer.
Thought Experiment
For anyone who might defend Rep. Emmer (even to the level of "Gosh, I see his point"), let's try something. Let's substitute "Keith Ellison" or "Betty McCollum" for "Tom Emmer." Lets say these two are cautioning attendees or potential attendees at town meeting type events that they have to use inside voices and behave themselves. What would be hearing from the right-hand side of the aisle then?
NRAs attack on Franken
This is how the Right Wing rolls these days. Their surrogates are way out ahead, softening up a target in anticipation of the next election. That's the whole point of this Lil Wayne's comment about Franken. He wants to whittle away at his support, bit by bit. Its a strategy they used successfully on Hillary, it went on for decades. They even got the US Government involved with their Benghazi investigations. Franken should take notice and do what he can to counter.
NRA laughing
Does the NRA, or more precisely, its leadership like paranoid Wayne LaPierre, ever laugh? or smile? The purpose of this organization seems to have shifted from extreme interpretation of the Second and Fourteenth Amendments to political advocacy of a more extreme and intimidating sort, with the implication that it and its extremist members will resort of firearms to back up its threats. What's next from the NRA? Organizing armed paramilitary vigilantes as the "counterresistence" to Trump's political opposition?
Wayne LaPierre Laughing
Now, that's what I call a vision of a nightmare.
The other political figure
The other political figure who never laughs--according to a comment by Senator Al Franken--is our dear President Trump.
And, suddenly its not just the awful court system and judges who rule against Trump's actions, or The Enemy of the People (the news media) that he attacks in his now-tiresome Tweets. It's "liberal activists," who Trump is all upset about because they are hugely attending congressional break Town Halls across the country, and speaking up about their refusal to go along with tons of GOP actions Trump is pushing.
Since when is being a liberal activist some kind of treason? Apparently everybody is an enemy of this man if they're not personally loyal to him and his agenda.