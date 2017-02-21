GOP lawmakers want to divert $929 million from Southwest LRT
Because, you know, we can’t imagine doing both. Says Erin Golden of the Strib, “Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature said Monday that they want to take the $929 million in federal funding expected for the Southwest light-rail transit line and instead use it for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. A resolution introduced Monday seeks lawmakers' approval to ask the U.S. Department of Transportation to redirect its contribution away from the 14-mile line planned to run from downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie.”
Maybe lawmakers can throw a wrench into this as well? Says Peter Cox for MPR, “it can sometimes be difficult to transfer community college credits to a four-year school. But Concordia, like a growing number of private schools in the state, has made the path from community college into its program as seamless as possible. Schools realize they can bolster enrollment numbers by looking to community colleges. Kristin Vogel is the associate vice president for traditional enrollment management at Concordia. She said transfers are part of school's mission and business model. ‘Of the 3,000 undergraduate students about 2,000 of those are transfer students,’ she said. Concordia's enrollment increased nearly 60 percent between 2011 and 2015, as most other private schools in the state saw enrollment decline.”
Will there be someone with a ruler to measure hemlines? For the Forum News Service, Roberta Olson reports, “A Minnesota school district is requiring girls who plan to attend its April prom to submit a photo of themselves wearing their chosen dress to a prom adviser before the event. The Osakis School Board approved the idea while discussing the district’s prom dress code with prom co-adviser Bobbie Jo Haakinson at a recent meeting. The board said it wanted to prevent anyone from being embarrassed or turned away at the door on the night of prom if they didn’t meet the dress code. ‘We have a right to not allow entrance to the prom,’ board member Monica Klimek said. Boys are not required to submit photos.” I give this six hours until it goes national.
Nothing to do with Trump, I’m certain. Jess Fleming of the PiPress says, “There is, it seems, a World Record for everything, including the world’s largest bloody Mary bar. And who better to break that record than the place with the best bloody bar in town: the Happy Gnome. On April 9, the gastropub will create a bar to end all bars and beat the record (kept by the World Record Academy) currently held by the Silver Grill in Old Town Fort Collins, Colo. The Silver Grill had 45 items on its build-your-own bloody Mary bar, and the Gnome intends to crush that record by offering 60.”
In a Strib commentary, explorer Will Steger has this to say about the Larsen C Ice Shelf in Antarctica. “What makes these ice shelves so important? Primarily it is their role in stabilizing what is behind them — the vast glaciers that feed them. If icebergs calve off an ice sheet too quickly, it can destabilize the whole system, leading the glaciers to speed their flow and adding more icebergs to the ocean. Eventually, fueled by warming seas, this process could melt the entire West Antarctic Ice Sheet, raising sea levels by 10 to 13 feet.” But Will, haven’t heard about the Chinese and the hoax?
Things you do not put in writing. Says John Reinan in the Strib, “A column about his experience sitting next to an overweight airplane passenger will be the last one Alan Linda writes for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal. The newspaper last week expressed regret for printing the column and said it had parted ways with Linda, an unpaid community columnist who has written the ‘Prairie Spy’ column for the paper for 30 years. … In an editorial last week, the newspaper’s editorial board explained the decision to cut ties with Linda, an Otter Tail County resident whose humorous columns have run in several other Minnesota newspapers over the years.” So let me tell you about the guy trying to squeeze into an airplane restroom coming up here from Phoenix a few years ago.
One way or another he was going to stay close to the Lord. The Forum News Service says, “A 42-year-old New Richmond man who burglarized several St. Croix County churches last year once had designs on becoming a youth pastor. But William D. Rushford became sidetracked and consumed by drugs — a divergence that delivered him a prison sentence this past week, according to testimony. Rushford pleaded guilty to three burglary charges in November stemming from break-ins to churches in Hudson, New Richmond and the towns of St. Joseph and Star Prairie in August 2016.”
What Was Done to These Republican Legislators
by those who raised them,...
that causes them, when they have the power to do so,...
to do NOTHING of positive substance for those who elected them,...
while taking it upon themselves to micromanage every little aspect of metro area governance,...
aiming at doing DAMAGE and PUNISHING the folk who don't even get to vote for them,...
for simply existing and living in the metro area.
What is it that causes them to so viscerally hate the people in the metro area,...
that they want to hurt them as much as possible?
It's almost enough to make me think we should shift to a unicameral legislature,...
with electoral districts being based strictly on population.
At least with that system, we could be sure the people who live where ALL the state money comes from,...
get to elect the people who decide how to spend that money,...
rather than the current system where rural House members from very sparsely populated areas,...
get to freely take programs and resources away from the people in the metro area,...
people who don't even get the chance to vote them out of office,...
but don't even bother to use that money to help their rural constituents,...
(whatever they "save," of course, being spent on massive tax cuts for their wealthiest friends).
Prom dress code
It would be very humorous if the boys of Osakis got together and decided to all wear singlets to the prom.
Always nice
To see my state rep in the news. Unfortunately it always seems to be while she's busy trying to take something away from someone else, as opposed to bringing anything of value to those of us who are her constituents.
Prom dress code
If this lasts 6 hours, it's too long.