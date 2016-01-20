Judge to hear arguments on Dakota Access pipeline
Arguments on Dakota Access pipeline this afternoon. KSTP reports: “Two American Indian tribes have asked a federal judge to stop construction of the last stretch of the four-state Dakota Access pipeline, adding a religious freedom component to their argument that it would endanger their cultural sites and water supply. … … U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., is scheduled to hear arguments Monday afternoon.”
Again? The AP reports (via the Star Tribune): “There are more issues with the water in Blaine, prompting the school district to cancel classes and city officials to recommend boiling water for consumption. … Water pressure started to diminish Sunday evening. The Anoka-Hennepin district closed six Blaine schools Monday because of the water issues. The Centennial and Spring Lake Park districts have also canceled classes at schools in Blaine. … City officials say they don't know whether the current problems are related to what happened Jan. 8, when some resident had no water and others had just a trickle.”
War on skyways continues apace. The Pioneer Press’ Will Ashenmacher report: “Downtown St. Paul’s ‘Skyway to Nowhere’ is no more. … ‘Skybridge 10,’ the formal name for the skyway that stretched from the former Macy’s building across Wabasha Street before abruptly ending a story above a parking lot, was torn down Saturday afternoon. Demolition crews cordoned off the 400 block of Wabasha Street, disconnected the skyway from the former Macy’s and proceeded to crush it.”
Our way of life in the North is coming to an end. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “Typically, by this time in the winter, the ice is thick enough to support an ‘ice road’ from Bayfield to Madeline Island. This year, though, the ferry will run all winter long, for the second year in a row, and third year in the past six. … There ought to be a road here, made of ice. Lake Superior should be frozen solid, and the Island Queen should be snug in dry dock for the winter. … But there's no road this winter, nothing's solid and though it's February, the Island Queen is still working in open water, making the 25-minute trip between Bayfield and the town of La Pointe on Madeline Island eight times a day.”
In other news…
Oh, well: “Pipeline projects won’t do much for the Iron Range” [MPR]
Three new-to-us operas, and some classics: “Minnesota Opera focuses on the new in 2017-18 season ” [Pioneer Press]
Disgusting: “Oakdale PD Investigating Racial Slur Painted On Garage” [WCCO]
Debate about Ramsey’s legacy aside, this seems like a great idea:
The student-led campaign to rename Ramsey Middle School has produced five finalists, including Prince Rogers Nelson Middle School (!) pic.twitter.com/KgMTDrcz74— Dylan Thomas (@DthomasJournals) February 13, 2017
