Judge orders trial in Yanez case
Trial will go forward. MPR’s Jon Collins and Riham Feshir report: “A Ramsey County judge on Wednesday ordered the case against St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the shooting death of Philando Castile will go to trial. … Yanez, 28, faces a second-degree manslaughter charge and two felony charges for recklessly discharging his weapon on July 6, 2017, when he fatally shot Castile, 32, during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. … Ramsey County District Judge William Leary III scheduled a Feb. 27 hearing for Yanez to make a plea in the case.”
Declaring he’s not declaring … yet. The Southwest Journal’s Dylan Thomas reports: “ Tom Hoch, the former CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust who stepped down from that role in December, said Tuesday he is ‘exploring’ a run for mayor of Minneapolis. … A Tom Hoch for Minneapolis campaign committee was registered with Hennepin County last week. Contacted by phone on Tuesday, Hoch insisted his plans were still tentative. … ‘As I conclude that exploration, my intention is I will then announce,’ he said.”
If every restaurant that employs immigrants observed this, you wouldn’t have a lot of places to eat. The Pioneer Press’ Nancy Ngo writes: “Some Twin Cities restaurants plan to close Thursday as part of the nationwide ‘Day Without Immigrants’ strike protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. … The owners of El Burrito Mercado in St. Paul say they plan to join the grassroots campaign aimed at showing the economic influence of immigrants. The campaign encourages immigrants to stay home, close their businesses and refrain from dining out and making purchases on Feb. 16.”
Don’t punish success! Aptly enough, The Growler reports: “Bring in a growler to Third Street Brewhouse’s taproom for a refill, and you’ll come away empty-bottled. In August 2016, the Cold Spring, Minnesota–based brewery ceased filling growlers after it crossed the annual production limit of 20,000 barrels imposed by state law. … They joined a growing list of breweries that cannot sell growlers at their locations, including Summit Brewing, August Schell Brewing, Surly Brewing, and most recently Fulton Brewing, who crossed the production threshold in September 2016. … On February 13, however, State Representative Drew Christensen, R-Savage, introduced a bill to increase the amount of barrels a brewery can produce while still being able to sell growlers from 20,000 to 250,000 barrels. This would effectively enable all of Minnesota’s breweries to acquire a license to sell growlers and other vessels at their locations, including even the largest brewer in the state, August Schell Brewing, which produced roughly 138,000 barrels of beer in 2015.”
In other news …
National ink for the Walker: “Merce Cunningham and the Drama of Sheer Motion” [New York Times]
Stillwater just got a little less quaint: “Stillwater bookstore sold to local merchant, closing in July” [Pioneer Press]
Your annual bevy of Beard nominees: “13 Minn. chefs, 2 eateries among James Beard semifinalists” [Star Tribune]
Welp Minnesota it was fun while it lasted: “Driving Ranges At 3 Minneapolis Golf Courses Opening Friday” [WCCO]
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
67 comments
-
Republicans can't answer basic questions about an Obamacare replacement — because they're not serious about governing56 comments
-
28 comments
-
23 comments
-
19 comments
Comments (3)
Curious
Was there a specific editorial reason why the Glean snippet regarding the Yanez trial decision doesn't mention that the "African-American driver" shot by Yanez was Philando Castile?
There are probably a few people who didn't know that Yanez was the officer in that incident, and probably more (like me) who had forgotten, and we won't learn or be reminded until we click the link to go to the story at MPR's site.
Genuinely curious, because I'm not sure what the benefit is in leaving that information out, and it seems like it would have had to be a deliberate decision to do that.
Quoted
For the snippets in the Glean, we quote text directly from the source article without editing. In this case, it appears MPR updated the text in their story after the Glean was published.
Update
In case people are wondering what the comments above were referencing, I should note that we’ve updated the first item to reflect the judge’s order in the case.