Lakeville South student to face discipline for racist, anti-Semitic graffiti
Naturally, he/she/it misspelled it. An MPR story says, “The Lakeville school district says a student will face discipline for putting racist and anti-Semitic graffiti on bathroom stalls at Lakeville South High School. Photos posted to social media show a swastika and a crude depiction of a lynching written or scratched on doors. The photos also contain obscenities and the words, ‘Hail the Klu Klux Klan.’ … The district says it'll use the incident as a ‘teachable moment,’ and maintenance workers are repairing the damage.”
Now that The Great Time Suck is all but decided, Reid Wilson at The Hill adds this to Sunday Booze factoids. “Minnesota would become the 39th state to allow stores to sell beer, wine and liquor on Sundays, and the 17th since 2002. States that have dropped Sunday blue laws between 2002 and 2006 showed a 4.4 percent increase in sales in the first year those sales were allowed, according to a report by the Distilled Spirits Council, an industry advocate.” Now, how about some roads and bridges?
A story up at The Ely Echo says, “Minnesota’s moose population shows signs of stability when comparing this year’s population estimate of 3,710 northeastern Minnesota moose with estimates since 2012, according to the Department of Natural Resources.”
Also from Ely, Tom Olsen of the Forum News Service says, “A former Ely police sergeant will serve two years of supervised probation and must register as a predatory offender after admitting that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Jason Allen Carlson, 38, was sentenced Monday in State District Court in Virginia after pleading guilty last month to a gross misdemeanor count of misconduct of a public officer. Carlson, who was described as an acquaintance of the victim's parents, admitted at a plea hearing that he carried out a relationship with the teen during late 2014 and early 2015. Court documents indicate that he would occasionally bring the teen on ridealongs and had regular contact with her, both on and off duty.”
Meanwhile, wolves have targets on them again. Says an AP story, “Pressure is building in Congress to take gray wolves in the western Great Lakes region and Wyoming off the endangered list, which would allow farmers to kill the animals if they threaten livestock. Representatives from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Wyoming have asked House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin for a fast floor vote before the season during which most cows and sheep will give birth begins in earnest. That followed testimony before a Senate committee a week earlier from the president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, who said producers need to be able to defend their livestock and livelihoods.”
For North American Wind Power, Betsy Lillian says, “Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, D-Minn., has announced a proposal that would boost Minnesota’s renewable portfolio standard (RPS) from 25 percent by 2025 to 50 percent by 2030. According to an announcement from the office of Smith and Gov. Mark Dayton, Minnesota is already on track to surpass the current goals set by the bipartisan ‘Next Generation Energy Act,’ which has moved Minnesota to more than 21 percent renewable energy. … The Dayton-Smith administration says Minnesota already boasts more than 15,000 clean energy jobs that contribute more than $1 billion in economic activity to the state every year. Increasing Minnesota’s RPS to 50% would help continue this growth and would be good for Minnesota’s economy, health and environment, the administration adds.”
Says Gretchen Brown of the Forum News Service, “A Minnesota dad allegedly removed 8 pounds of marijuana and marijuana plants from his home before calling 911 to report the murder-suicide deaths of his children a year ago. Thomas Jon Cunningham, 52, of Grove City is charged with child neglect and obstruction for behavior before and after of his son and daughter’s deaths nearly a year ago. … According to charges filed Friday, responding officers discovered 20 guns and multiple boxes of ammunition in the home, a pickup truck and a pole shed on the property. They say 17 of those guns were discovered in the bedroom of 17-year-old David Cunningham, who shot his sister, Jessica, 15, and the family dog before shooting himself the afternoon of Feb. 29, 2016.”
This won't be confusing. Says Frederick Melo in the PiPress, “Generations of St. Paul residents still refer to the vacant, 54-year-old department store building on Wabasha Street as Macy’s, Marshall Field’s or Dayton’s. Soon, a giant marquee will give it a new name: Treasure Island Center. The St. Paul Port Authority, which is redeveloping 396 Wabasha St. into an office and retail hub, announced Monday that Treasure Island Resort and Casino has bought naming and sponsorship rights for the office building. Until Monday, it had been referred to as Wabasha Center. ‘This is a big win for us, and for the project,’ said Port Authority president Lee Krueger.”
Comments (1)
Wierd logic
Moose hunting in Minnesota was suspended indefinitely in 2013, there are an estimated 3700 Moose in the state. The 2016 estimate for Wolves is 1,865 to 2,784 and yet we have a season on them? Why is that, wolves aren't nearly as tasty as moose, so why are we hunting them at all? Some folks think that big mining and timber operations are really the driver behind taking them off the endanger species list and getting them on the hunt until they're gone list. Its said that for profit companies don't like being bothered with regulations and such that endangered species on their land trigger. I don't know, but looking at these numbers really makes me suspicious. We spent decades and million and millions of dollars bring wolves back, why are we killing them off now?