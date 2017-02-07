Legislative auditor calls MSFA suite use ethically questionable
Like so many things, unethical but not illegal. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “The agency that runs U.S. Bank Stadium made ethically questionable use of the stadium luxury suites it controls, but its use of event tickets did not violate state law. … That's the conclusion of a report released Tuesday by Minnesota Legislative Auditor James Nobles. … The report criticizes the five-member Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority and its staff for inviting friends, family and political allies into its suites for Minnesota Vikings games, concerts and other events.”
Hmm … where do we remember reading about this? MPR’s Cody Nelson reports: “President Trump said on Monday he thinks the news media have failed at reporting terrorist attacks. … Speaking to troops at an Air Force base in Florida, the president said news organizations ‘have their reasons, and you understand that.’ … A reporter followed up later in the day and asked White House press secretary Sean Spicer for examples of a terrorist attack the news media has not reported on. Spicer promised to provide a list. … The St. Cloud, Minn., mall stabbing is on the list of purportedly underreported terror attacks.”
As long as you can still hold your latte and doughnut. The Pioneer Press’ David Montgomery reports: “Minnesota could be about to clamp down even more on mobile phone use while driving. … Several state lawmakers are proposing a ban on all cellphone use while driving, except in hands-free mode. … ‘Constituents tell us, and the data affirms, that we’re seeing more and more accidents as a result of distracted driving,’ said Rep. Frank Hornstein, the Minneapolis Democrat who’s co-authoring the bill with Champlin Republican Rep. Mark Uglem. ‘We know that we’re going to save lives and prevent injuries with this type of legislation.’ ”
Another high-profile public radio talent switch. The Growler reports: “American Public Media announced today that New York Times Magazine columnist Francis Lam will become the new host of The Splendid Table. After 21 seasons, Lynne Rossetto Kasper is retiring at the end of 2017, and will continue to contribute to the program throughout the year until her retirement. Lam will host his first show March 10. … Lam, a James Beard Award winner, has been a regular contributor and frequent guest host on The Splendid Table since 2010. He is also the former Eat columnist for The New York Times Magazine and is Editor-at-Large at Clarkson Potter, a division within Penguin Random House that is a leader in cookbook publishing. He’s also been a regular judge on Top Chef Masters.”
In other news…
More Ellison love … “Keith Ellison Is Everything Republicans Thought Obama Was. Maybe He's Just What Democrats Need.” [Mother Jones]
… and here’s Ellison on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. [Comedy Central]
… and another endorsement: “Gloria Steinem Endorses Keith Ellison for DNC Chair” [Variety]
DeVos confirmed as ed secretary; Franken not amused:
Minnesota senators critical of Betsy DeVos for education secretary. @alfranken's statement: https://t.co/1geOy8Yhmq pic.twitter.com/C46a0oJsMz— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) February 7, 2017
Any day now: “Voters await economic revival in a part of pro-Trump America” [AP]
Surgery in March: “Gov. Mark Dayton Announces Treatment Plan” [KSTP]
More of this kind of stuff please: “Minnesota mosque gets 'thank you' note from neighbors they don't even know” [City Pages]
Expect More but maybe not this much: “2-ton Target ball pulls an 'Indiana Jones' and rolls through parking lot” [Mashable]
Yeah, we’re pretty great: “Check Out the Winterland Beauty of the Great Northern Experience” [Eater]
Look who had a visit to Washington:
Sheriff Stanek of Hennepin County MN thanks @POTUS for asking for input and offering help re crime, opioids, law enf pic.twitter.com/fFMh20zmPj— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 7, 2017
Splendid Table
I had a feeling this was coming. Lynne Rossetto Kasper has been handing over more and more of her program time to others, and just last weekend I was thinking it was only a matter of time.
I'll miss her (even though she'll still make appearances). She is truly one of those rare types that you feel like is a friend at some level, purely through her warm and welcoming personality that just shines through every time you hear her.
Does Stanek do any work in his position
As Sheriff or is he just a republican wannabe politician? He has enough problems to deal with in Hennepin county. Get back to work.