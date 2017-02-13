Legislature looks to revamp Vikings stadium governance
Correcting their oversight oversight? The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports: “A legislative effort to reshape the U.S. Bank Stadium oversight panel pushed ahead Tuesday despite opposition from Gov. Mark Dayton. … A bill to eliminate one of two staff positions, paid a combined publicly funded salary of $300,000, was to be considered in the House Government Operations Committee, the first vote on an attempted overhaul of the panel. The bill also would increase from five to seven the number of commission members.”
Also at the Legislature… The Pioneer Press’s Rachel E. Stassen-Berger writes: “Some Minnesota legislators think the call for ‘last call’ should be two hours later. … A measure slated for a hearing on Wednesday would shift the statewide bar closing time from 2 a.m. until 4 a.m. Bars could re-open at 8 a.m. most days of the week. … State Rep. Jeff Howe, who is sponsoring the measure in the House, said he was inspired by moves to extend bar hours in Minneapolis when the 2018 Super Bowl comes to town.”
Big Native gathering in Duluth this past weekend. WDIO’s Heidi Enninga reports: “As oil pipelines become increasingly controversial, Enbridge Energy's projects are coming under scrutiny. … Nearly one hundred tribal members from across the Great Lakes convened in Duluth over the weekend to share environmental concerns over proposals to decommission, expand and construct new Enbridge oil pipelines. … Honor the Earth called the summit which brought together tribal representatives for the first time. Derek Nepinak, the Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chief said he spoke on behalf of 60 communities and more than 130,000 people across Manitoba.”
Blame the intern. Classy. The Star Tribune’s Adam Belz reports: “The listing showed up on a left-leaning job board Wednesday — a group calling itself “Draft Jacob Frey for Congress” said it was hiring a staffer. … Frey, who is running for mayor of Minneapolis, said he had nothing to do with the posting. … On Monday, Jorge Contreras, campaign manager for Mayor Betsy Hodges, admitted the posting came from his office, characterizing it as an intern’s antics gone too far. The bizarre episode is the latest twist in the battle between Hodges and Frey, the challenger seen as having the best chance to knock her off in the November election.”
In other news…
Go pout about it why don’t you: “Sheriff says no cars on Leech Lake for Eelpout Festival, upsetting organizers” [Star Tribune]
Wouldn’t want to convenience people: “Target Corporation: Apple Pay Is NOT Coming to Target Stores Soon” [Investor Place]
How about “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”? “Strike up the band: Bill seeks Capitol theme music” [MPR]
This could be good: “Former Wolves Sprewell, Rider join 3-on-3 pro basketball league” [Star Tribune]
RIP: “David Roe, a past president of the Minnesota AFL-CIO, dies at 92” [Pioneer Press]
