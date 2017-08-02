Lund family involved in bitter dispute over value of grocery business
A look at the dark side of … the retail grocery business. The Star Tribune’s Mike Hughlett reports: “One of the best-known companies in the Twin Cities grocery market — Lunds Inc. — is caught in a bitter court battle among its sibling owners. … Kim Lund, the oldest of two sisters and two brothers who own the Lunds & Byerlys chain, wants to cash out her one-quarter stake. But the $21 million-plus offer she got from Lunds — whose CEO is her brother Russell ‘Tres’ Lund — fell well short of the $80.4 million she claims she’s due. … Kim Lund’s lawyers argue that Lunds is offering her a ‘fire sale’ price that ‘lacks credibility.’ Lawyers for Lunds argue that Kim’s valuation ‘is a fairy tale,’ and that the company would have to borrow heavily to pay for it.”
A 4th Precinct shooting juror speaks out. MPR’s Brandt Williams reports: “A juror who helped convict Allen Scarsella of shooting five men at a 2015 Jamar Clark protest says she didn't believe Scarsella's story that he shot the black men because he feared for his life. … ‘The defense witnesses, except for the police, were lying through their teeth,’ juror Eileen Parker told MPR News. The jury deliberated for about seven hours before it returned 12 guilty verdicts against Scarsella. Parker said by the time she got back to the jury room, she'd already made up her mind.”
Minneapolis Fed prez Neel Kashkari explains his vote to keep rates steady. On the Fed’s website, he writes: “I have spoken about this before: As a Federal Reserve Bank president, I have competing communication demands. On the one hand, many people ask for more transparency about the inner workings of the Fed and our policymaking process. On the other hand, some people say that Federal Reserve officials talk too much—there is a “cacophony” of voices from inside the Fed, which is only leading to noise and confusion about the future path of monetary policy. I am sympathetic to both views.”
Unexpected. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “Bill Cooper, the ex-CEO of TCF Bank and former head of the Minnesota Republican Party, died Tuesday night. … Cooper, 73, was known for his blunt speaking style. He was involved in Republican Party politics for years and was chair of the state Republican Party in the 1990s. … He first became CEO of TCF in 1985. He reorganized the company and later moved its headquarters out of downtown Minneapolis to Wayzata. He backed Arne Carlson's run for governor in 1990.”
In other news…
Gotta make it worth the trip: “Woman accused of driving to Minneapolis for 'baseball-sized' balls of meth” [Inforum]
Hey, we know this guy: “Ex-governor says travel ban not unreasonable” [BBC]
Can you guess what Minnesota’s is without clicking? “The Most Romantic Destination in Every State” [Travel & Leisure]
The Lex re-opens Thursday: “There will be pot pie (with bottom crust)” [Pioneer Press]
New album: “Dave Simonett of Trampled by Turtles turned devastation into his best album yet -- Dead Man Winter's 'Furnace'” [City Pages]
Sid on TV: “Sid Hartman, 96, to be featured on NBC's 'Today' show” [Star Tribune]
We’d be surprised if this got far: “Bills to make marijuana smoking legal enter fray” [MPR]
Preserving history: “Downtown Macy's is moving Oval Room merchandise, archives to Southdale” [Star Tribune]
Comments (2)
Bill Cooper
Bill was bigger than life and refreshingly straightforward.
He did a lot of things unpublicized to help people.
He was a champion of Education in the Twin City Metro and supported out the Boy Scouts as well.
The world is less for his passing.
Greg Price
"oval room merchandise?"
They haven't had Oval Room quality merchandise since Macy's bought Marshall Field's out. It's been the same stuff you can get at any suburban mall for years. And that is part of the problem with why no one wanted to "destination" shop downtown anymore.
Laughable.