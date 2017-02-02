McCollum admonishes Nolan for Boundary Waters mining request
Nothing divides the DFL quite like mining. The Forum News Service’s Don Davis reports (via the Duluth News Tribune): “Two Minnesota U.S. representatives are at odds over mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. … On Wednesday, Rep. Betty McCollum of St. Paul, a strong environmentalist, fired off a statement saying that she has worked for years to protect the Boundary Waters. In his final days in office, Democratic President Barack Obama's administration stopped the mining exploration. … McCollum said: ‘Given that recent triumph, I am deeply disappointed that my colleague Rep. Rick Nolan is now asking the Trump administration to reverse the Obama administration's decision and once again put our Boundary Waters at risk. Particularly disturbing is that Rep. Nolan thinks the Trump administration will make its decision using “science and facts,” which puts an outrageous amount of faith in an administration that denies climate science and has openly peddled “alternative facts.”'”
Seems like this could cause problems for the state. The Star Tribune’s Beatrice Dupuy reports: “Minnesota is still struggling to retain teachers, according to a new state Department of Education report revealing an increase in teachers leaving their positions. … The 2017 Teacher Supply and Demand report finds that teachers leaving their jobs have increased 34 percent since 2008. After three years, more than a quarter of teachers leave their jobs and about 15.1 percent leave after the first year, according to the report’s average percentage of teachers leaving. … Charter schools and school districts are also finding it difficult to hire teachers, as are public schools nationwide. … The department reports their findings to the Legislature every two years on the state’s teacher workforce.”
Takes some strong principles to turn down that much cash. The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports: “A Minneapolis nonprofit that works with Somali youth is rejecting nearly $500,000 in federal counterextremism funding, citing ‘an unofficial war on Muslim-Americans’ launched by President Trump's administration. … Ka Joog was one of two local groups selected last month as part of a $10 million "Countering Violent Extremism" grant project run by the Department of Homeland Security.”
A little national hype for the food at the Vikings stadium. The New York Times’ Kim Severson writes: “As another Super Bowl nears, the Vikings, with a few other teams in the National Football League, are leading a charge to upgrade food in the tradition-bound world of football-stadium concessions, one of the last big captive markets to address fans’ broadening culinary sensibilities. … That bad cup of hot chocolate inspired a frozen version made with local cream and dark chocolate, which Mr. Zimmern sells for $8 at one of the two concessions he operates at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Along with his cumin-marinated rotisserie lamb sandwich and two other sandwiches he created with his stadium food partner, Gavin Kaysen of Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis, it made a list of the best food at the new stadium compiled by Rick Nelson, the restaurant critic for The Star Tribune.”
Almost like the cost of drugs is a problem that affects many parts of our society: “Minn. prisoner racking up $324K a year for prescriptions” [Star Tribune]
More immigration order fallout: “'I cannot feel welcome here': Trump's immigration ban causes unease for UMN international students” [Minnesota Daily]
Also related: “Who are Minnesota's refugees?” [MPR]
I scream, you scream, we all scream for … Ellison? “Ben & Jerry back Ellison in DNC race” [The Hill]
Pretty big loss: “Strip Club Meat & Fish in St. Paul closing” [Pioneer Press]
Wow, ruff deal: “White Bear Lake dog beach no longer walk in the park” [White Bear Press]
Happy Black History Month: “16 trailblazing black Minnesotans you should know more about” [Pioneer Press]
Have you checked it all off? “The Minnesota winter bucket list” [MPR]
Foreign countries and bad deals
I wonder how the new president would feel about the way in which the companies from foreign countries that have been pushing the copper-nickel mining projects (with Rep Nolan's and other's help, of course) are the ones who would reap the lion's share of the profits.
I wonder how he'd view the Twin Metals and Polymet proposals from his business perspective when he took a close look and saw that the projects would result in a Huge Net Loss for our country, state and individual taxpayers.
While poisoning the environment is often just one of those things that gets chalked up to the "cost of doing business," buying into a Disastrous Sucker's Deal is something our new president may be uniquely qualified to recognize and avoid.
Especially when the people who would be walking away with almost all the cash live in some of those countries he says have been taking advantage of America for far too long.