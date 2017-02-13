Minnesota executives alarmed by Trump's trade rhetoric
Stribber Ricardo Lopez has the story: “President Donald Trump's repeated vows to punish companies that move jobs overseas have alarmed some top Minnesota executives, who find themselves bracing to see how a brash, unfiltered presidential style could upend cautious corporate decision making in a global economy. … Critics in some of Minnesota's loftiest executive suites fear the longer-term fallout if Trump takes U.S. trade policy in a protectionist direction. Although political prospects for the new Republican president's initiatives are not yet clear — many congressional Republicans have traditionally been free traders — they see potentially crippling impacts on Minnesota's global trade-reliant economy if the U.S. becomes isolated from established and emerging markets abroad.” So you’re saying these guys don’t like uncertainty?
Al Franken started with Bill Maher on Friday and kept on with Jake Tapper on CNN Sunday. The topic? Donald Trump’s mental health. The New York Daily News’ Adam Edelman writes: “Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) suggested Sunday that he thought President Trump was suffering from poor mental health and claimed some of his Republican colleagues felt the same way. When asked by CNN's Jake Tapper if it was true that Republican colleagues of his in the Senate had ‘expressed concerns about President Trump's mental health.’ Franken confirmed they had. ‘A few,’ Franken said. ‘It's not the majority of them, it's a few.’ … While several politicians have questioned Trump's ‘fitness’ for the presidency, no one in the Senate or House has explicitly expressed concerns about his mental health. Mental health professionals, on the other hand, have all but confirmed they think Trump is ill.” Not sure that qualifies as “news.”
Not bad, Grammys. The current's Andrea Swensson reviews the Prince tribute at Sunday night's Grammys: "Rather than assemble an 'only on the Grammys' style mash-up crew of big-name stars, the show did something much more sensible and heartfelt: with a nudge from Jimmy Jam and Bruno Mars, they invited some of Prince’s own friends and musical peers to kick off a tribute in his honor. For their Grammys performance, frontman Morris Day reassembled the Original 7en: his mirror-toting Purple Rain sidekick Jerome Benton, superstar producer duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and guitarist Jesse Johnson, plus drummer Jellybean Johnson and keyboardist Monte Moir, who have remained with Day as touring members of the Time."
Wouldn’t you know? Joe Vardon with Cleveland.com reports, “Kevin Love will not play Tuesday against his old team in Minnesota and his All-Star status could be in jeopardy because of some left knee pain. The Cavs announced Sunday that Love complained of soreness during their 125-109 win over the Nuggets Saturday night. He underwent an MRI Sunday. The team did not announce the results, but said Love would not play against the Timberwolves in Minnesota Tuesday night -- where he played for six seasons until the Cavs traded for him in 2014.” Anybody else on that team worth watching?
Just when you thought you were out … David Montgomery at the Pioneer Press writes: "The 2016 election in Minnesota will finally end on Tuesday, three months after most of the state cast their ballots for president and the state Legislature. This final echo of the 2016 campaign will play out northeast of the Twin Cities, when voters in legislative District 32B will choose between Republican Anne Neu and Democrat Laurie Warner to fill the 134th and final seat in the state House of Representatives.The seat was supposed to be filled in November, but the Minnesota Supreme Court ordered the special election after finding the incumbent lawmaker didn’t live in his district."
Dorian Geiger, for Al Jazeera, picks up on the exodus on the Minnesota-Canada border. “In recent months, hundreds of refugees have trickled across the US border into the western prairie province of Manitoba, which lies above North Dakota and Montana. Normally, only 40 to 60 cross each year. The Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council (MIIC), a non-profit organization in Winnipeg that provides food, shelter and medical attention, and helps refugees file their asylum claims, in addition to offering paralegal services, has seen an unprecedented spike in refugees seeking their help. ‘There were 21 people who crossed the border since [last] weekend,’ said Rita Chahal, the executive director of MIIC. ‘In January alone, we had 40 [refugees] and since October to [the] end of January, we had 118 [refugees]. Those are huge numbers because in an average year we would normally see generally between 50 and 60.’” So can we expect Canada to make us pay for a wall?
This aggression will not stand! Tim Harlow of the Strib alerts the rest of you to Problem No. 1. in Edina: “Stop signs have popped up in peculiar places on a few residential streets in Edina’s Parkwood Knolls neighborhood. They are in the middle of the block, and are surrounded by barricades that slim down the road so only one vehicle can snake around them at a time. … When the Nine Mile Creek bridge on Hwy. 169 closed in January and forced the 90,000 motorists who use the north-south span between Lincoln Drive and Bren Road to find alternate routes, many seeking a faster route simply ignored MnDOT’s posted detour and sought asylum on streets in the adjacent Parkwood Knolls neighborhood on the east side of Hwy. 169.” I mean, what if there’s an emergency and we can’t get to the Galleria?
Your move, Minneapolis. The AP reports, “After years of debate, Yale University announced Saturday it will change the name of a residential college that honors a 19th century alumnus and former U.S. vice president who was an ardent supporter of slavery. Yale trustees said the Ivy League university is renaming Calhoun College after trailblazing computer scientist Grace Murray Hopper, a mathematician who earned Yale degrees in the 1930s, invented a pioneering computer programming language and became a Navy rear admiral. Yale said it was the final decision in a controversy over former Vice President John C. Calhoun's legacy that had simmered for years and boiled over with campus protests in 2015. Four people were arrested in a peaceful protest as recent as Friday after they blocked street traffic.” I mean, he means so much to us.
Comments (5)
When one man speaks up
and significant, other voices do not speak up?
Should we then assume , we are there already there...a closed or closing society where words. voices dare not ask the question for fear of retribution by a man who abuses power over our once most open society?
Thank you Al Franken.
President Trump is quite sane
Sharon Begley explains that according to a number of psychiatrists, President Trump is not crazy. I find that more reassuring than speculation that he is.
https://www.statnews.com/2017/01/30/trump-mental-health/
Read the article
If you read the article, I doubt you'll be that reassured. Their (recognized) definition of mental disorder ("clinically significant distress and/or impairment") doesn't mean that his mental state - whatever it is - will not result in dangerous decisions.
Reassuring?
I suppose if tyranny is a form of sanity then, could be?
Nothing is reassuring
On this issue.