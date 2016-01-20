Mondale endorses Ellison for DNC chair
Minnesotans stick together. CNN’s Eric Bradner reports: “Former Vice President Walter Mondale is endorsing Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison to become the next Democratic National Committee chair. … The move gives the two top contenders to helm the party -- Ellison and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez -- one vice presidential endorsement each, after Joe Biden backed Perez earlier this week.”
A happy ending, but how many more stories are there like this? MPR’s Matt Sepic and Cody Nelson report: “The last time Samira Dahir saw her daughter, Mushkaad Abdi, she was an infant. …Mushkaad, now 4 years old, was born in a refugee camp in Uganda and didn't get a visa to come to the U.S. along with her mother and two sisters. … She finally got the OK to come to the U.S. to join her family last summer. She was expected to arrive Tuesday. … But because Mushkaad is both Somali and a refugee, President Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees initially prevented her from coming to the U.S. … In a statement, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken said they pressed Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to make an exception. … It was granted, and Dahir was reunited with her mother and sisters in Minneapolis on Thursday.”
It’s not just business. City Pages’ Mecca Bos reports: “Mike Sherwood of Pizza Nea calls it ‘coming out of the closet for caring.’ … Small business owners have a conundrum that cuts both ways: They don’t have the money or the clout to change laws or legislation the way big business does. All they have are their voices. But if they use their voices, certain customers could turn against them. … Sherwood and staff from local vegan butcher shop Herbivorous Butcher had casually chatted about starting a business coalition of like-minded individuals after “crying together” on election night. Early this week, Sherwood put up an invitation on Twitter to gather at Pizza Nea after Tuesday’s march against Donald Trump’s ban on immigration. … Sherwood was shocked to see representatives from over 30 businesses show up, and the cause is growing.”
Minneapolis, sure, but will this play in staid St. Paul? The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “A motivational speaker, author and life coach plans to run for mayor of St. Paul and hopes to once again obtain the Green Party endorsement. … Elizabeth Dickinson announced on Friday her intention to seek the rare open mayoral seat, adding her name to a growing list of candidates who will compete in the Nov. 7 ranked-choice election.”
Ana Marie Cox interviews her friend Betsy Hodges: “Compassion And Fascism: An Interview With Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges” [MTV]
Written threat: “Teenage student arrested in Monte school lockdown incident” [West Central Tribune]
Interesting history from Bob Collins: “The lesson of the Four Chaplains” [MPR]
Utepils: “New, large brewery set to open in Minneapolis” [KMSP]
