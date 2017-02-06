Skip to Content

Rochester considers major transportation overhaul

By MinnPost staff | 12:18 pm
But what about parking?? MPR’s Catharine Richert reports: “Rochester has big plans to add 30,000 jobs over the next 20 years, driven by Mayo Clinic's expansion. That rapid growth, however, could make downtown a mess if city leaders don't figure out how to handle the traffic. … The city is spending $5 million now to craft an extreme transportation makeover. But even as developers plow ahead building new condos and hotels downtown, there's no consensus on how to remake the transit system. Solutions are likely to revolve around getting people out of their cars. That may not be an easy sell.”

When Cargill is taking a public position, you know it’s serious. Bloomberg’s Shruthi Singh reports: “The chief executive officer of Cargill Inc., the largest closely held U.S. company, has become the latest corporate leader to voice concerns about immigration and trade protectionism. … In a speech and an opinion column, David MacLennan warned of the economic dangers posed by curbs to legal immigration. He also said trade protectionism risks creating food shortages and even sparking conflict. … ‘The current climate has many of our smartest people from outside the U.S. questioning whether they want to stay here,’ he wrote in the Huffington Post on Friday. ‘We don’t want to drive away talented people and their innovative thinking. It would weaken not only our food system, but the U.S. economy.’”

How are you planning to spend all your economic impact?. WCCO’s Mary Mcguire reports: “The last time Minneapolis played host to the Super Bowl back in 1992, things looked a lot different. … The game was played in the Metrodome, the Washington Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills and President Donald J. Trump was just a spectator, admiring the Land of 10,000 Lakes. … ‘I think it’s a great city…the people out here are just great,’ Trump told WCCO-TV cameras in 1992. … This morning, the wait for another Super Bowl game came to an end as the ball was officially passed from Houston to Minneapolis.

Senators from Minnesota have such a sterling record on presidential bids, too. The National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar argues: “Al Franken isn’t a punch line in the Sen­ate any­more. He’s emerged as one of the Demo­crats’ most ag­gress­ive and ef­fect­ive ques­tion­ers of Pres­id­ent Trump’s Cab­in­et nom­in­ees. He’s gen­er­ated nu­mer­ous made-for-TV clips as one of the few Demo­crats will­ing to go full-bore against his party’s top tar­gets—Jeff Ses­sions, Tom Price, and Betsy De­Vos. He’s fi­nally show­ing some per­son­al­ity in the Sen­ate, punc­tu­ated by his laugh-out-loud ex­change with En­ergy Sec­ret­ary-des­ig­nate Rick Perry. And he’ll be one of nine Demo­crats on the Ju­di­ciary Com­mit­tee ques­tion­ing Trump’s Su­preme Court nom­in­ee, Neil Gor­such. This is Al Franken’s mo­ment in the spot­light, and if he chooses, he could par­lay his good for­tune in­to a bid for the pres­id­ency in 2020.

In other news…

Another supporter on board: “John Lewis pitches Ellison for DNC chairman” [The Hill]

Also, here’s Melissa Harris-Perry: “Rep. Keith Ellison on What the Democratic Party Needs to do Right Now” [Elle]

Relatedly, looks like you can catch Rep. Ellison on Michael Moore’s Facebook page tonight:

That’s how we always refer to it: “Mankato: Sin City of the Midwest?” [Mankato Free Press]

Longtime Gophers radio announcer Ray Christensen dies at 92. [MPR]

Don’t jinx it: “Who's the favorite to win the Stanley Cup? Your Minnesota Wild” [Pioneer Press]

Speaking of jinxing it: Messy tonight; Will winter stagger to the finish line?” [MPR]

Sounds like a crappie job: “Chef Tim McKee leaves Parasole, joins the Fish Guys” [Star Tribune]

Paper Darts is back (in paper): “Women-led Paper Darts magazine returns with tales of bearded ladies and help from Roxane Gay” [City Pages]

Anybody catch this? “Meteor lights up Midwest sky” [MPR]

Sinful Mankato

Submitted by Larry Schwartz on February 6, 2017 - 1:24pm.

If memory serves, some of the James gang hid out at a brothel "across the river" from Mankato, so there's that. I think brothels trump gambling.