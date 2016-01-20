Security breaks up confrontation at … the Minneapolis Institute of Art?
What? Says Paul Walsh for the Strib, “A shoving match broke out in a most unlikely place, the typically serene Minneapolis Institute of Art, where three people who appeared to be neo-Nazis fought with several others in another group of activists, a witness said Sunday. Security guards arrived at the mayhem late Saturday afternoon on the museum's third floor, broke up the confrontation and had one of the reputed neo-Nazis pinned to the floor, said museum visitor Will Bildsten. … In one group were three men that Bildsten described as looking like neo-Nazis. He said one of them had a ‘neo-Nazi’ or white nationalist symbol on the back of his jacket."
And in another fight that has not ended, Randy Furst of the Strib says, “More than two years after former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura won his defamation suit against the estate of bestselling author Chris Kyle — and eight months after the verdict was overturned — a fight has erupted over legal bills the estate incurred. Attorneys for Taya Kyle, the widow of Chris Kyle, say Ventura lost his suit and should reimburse the estate $37,317.62, including nearly $7,900 in trial transcript fees and $27,800 for a bond it was required to post, plus a few other expenses.”
Apparently, they aren’t buying the whole Chinese Hoax thing. Frederick Melo of the PiPress says, “With water levels on the Mississippi River already rising as a result of melting snow, [Anne Hunt, environmental policy director for the city of St. Paul] doesn’t talk about the possibility of local impacts from changing global climate patterns. The impacts are already here, she said, and quickly becoming more obvious. For starters, it’s raining more, which raises the risk of flooding, as well as water contamination from storm run-off and sewer overflows. From 1951 to 2012, total precipitation in St. Paul grew almost 21 percent. The number of days per year with heavy precipitation of more than 1.25 inches increased 70 percent.”
In case you missed it: Tim Nelson at MPR reports, “Bird advocates say U.S. Bank Stadium is the most dangerous building in the Twin Cities for migrating birds. The Audubon Society chapter of Minneapolis presented the findings of an informal survey of the area around the stadium, running from August — when the stadium opened — through November. Ann Laughlin, one of the volunteers who walked around the stadium during that time, said she and others found 74 birds hurt and injured, of 21 different species. She said 60 were killed outright. She said by comparison, the highest comparable building in Minneapolis averaged just 42 bird fatalities per migration season. Another volunteer, Constance Pepin, called the stadium ‘the top bird killing building in the Twin Cities.’" Can it be moved to Los Angeles?
Wanted. Another Paul Walsh story says, “Authorities are trying to find a Level 3 predatory sex offender wanted in Dakota County on charges that he raped and impregnated a preteen girl with diminished mental capacity. South St. Paul police said Friday that Christopher Donald Lee Blair, 35, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with ‘Blair’ on the back. Investigators believe Blair may be driving a 2015 Silver Ford Fiesta, with Minnesota license plate 115 TGV. … Blair is described as white, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 212 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and possibly facial hair.” That hoodie should help.
Stribber Christopher Snowbeck says, “Legislators last month struck down Minnesota’s 40-year ban on for-profit HMOs, saying the reversal might draw competitors to the state’s beleaguered market where individuals buy coverage. The historic move chipped away at the state’s long-held reputation as one of the nation’s premier homes for nonprofit health care. But some doubt the move will have much practical impact, at least anytime soon. For-profit insurers across the country have been retreating from the individual market in many states, and new carriers in Minnesota go up against big networks of hospitals and doctors when negotiating prices.”
