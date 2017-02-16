Somali-Minnesotan model featured in Kanye West show in New York
Minnesotan making moves. MPR reports: “It was a big week for St. Cloud's Halima Aden. … The 19-year-old signed with IMG Models. … She got write-ups in Cosmopolitan and Vogue. … And at New York Fashion Week, she walked in Kanye West's ‘Yeezy Season 5’ show on Wednesday, wearing a floor-length fur coat and a hijab, the Associated Press reported. … It was a new level of exposure for Aden, who initially made a splash late last year by competing in the Miss Minnesota USA competition while wearing a hijab, and for the swimsuit portion, a burkini.”
Just another day in the life of St. Paul’s top cop. The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong reports: “St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell was driving to work Friday morning when he witnessed an alleged domestic assault and intervened, according to the department. … Axtell, who was in plainclothes and driving an unmarked car, saw a 37-year-old man attacking a 38-year-old woman on the sidewalk about 8:45 a.m., said police spokesman Steve Linders. … ‘Axtell pulled over, got out of his car and identified himself as the police chief. He detained the suspect by pushing him up against the side of [Axtell’s] vehicle because the suspect was attempting to flee,’ Linders said. … Axtell detained the suspect until two other officers arrived on the scene and handcuffed him.”
Wants to set the record straight. The Pioneer Press’ Christopher Magan reports: “The controversial former leader of a St. Paul charter school has sued the Minnesota Department of Education, accusing it of taking too long to decide a disciplinary action against her. … Mo Chang, former executive director of the Community School of Excellence in St. Paul, filed the lawsuit last week in Ramsey County District Court, asking for a final ruling on whether she neglected her duty to supervise students on a 2013 school trip to Thailand.”
Patio season starts early this year. City Pages’ Mecca Bos has all the info you need for the weekend: “We wring our hands about climate change until the thermometer hits 50+ in February, and then we use our hands to tip back cocktails on patios. … Hot damn! It’s gonna be almost 60 whole degrees this weekend. Don’t lie to yourself. You’re not Googling Al Gore to figure out what the f*** is going on. You’re Googling which patios are going to roll out the umbrellas for some fine out-of-doors imbibing. … Here’s a little help”
In other news…
First that book store closes, now this: “Stillwater’s library director, nearly a half-century on the job, to retire” [Pioneer Press]
Sigh: “Wetterling family marks Jacob's 39th birthday with thank-you ad” [Pioneer Press]
Fact sheet on ACA repeal from the Department of Health: “Minnesota Health Care and the Repeal of the Affordable Care Act”
This is a weird story: “Ulterior motive suspected in 'immersion workshop' plan” [Duluth News Tribune]
What a world: “Mayo Clinic Performs 1st Facial Transplant” [WCCO]
Now where will the poor go to be economically exploited? “Pawn shop, payday lender close, leave St. Paul strip mall empty” [Pioneer Press]
Got three-quarter-mill? “Minneapolis' Parkway Theater for sale: Wanna buy it?” [City Pages]
A guy can dream: “Wolves owner says playoffs priority this year” [AP]
Eh, they’ll take his bucks: “Party animal? Deer tries to get into Minn. watering hole” [Grand Forks Herald]
What kind of sense does daylight saving make if the earth is flat: “Wisconsin lawmakers ditch plans to end daylight saving time” [Star Tribune]
Including St. Paul’s Bang Brewing: “32 craft breweries urge Senate to vote against Pruitt nomination to lead EPA” [The Growler]
The mayor gets pawlitical on Twitter:
Happy #WorldCatDay from Argyle (left) & Nakatomi. (And yes, every day is #WorldCatDay. Just ask a cat.) pic.twitter.com/zu66htpF8S— Betsy Hodges (@MayorHodges) February 17, 2017
Most Commented