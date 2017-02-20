St. Paul Jewish Community Center evacuated after bomb threat
Threats in three other states as well. Chao Xiong at the Star Tribune has the breaking news: “The St. Paul Jewish Community Center in Highland Park was evacuated Monday morning after a bomb threat, police said. Police said on Twitter that students in the building at 1375 St. Paul Av. were moved to a nearby fire station while the building was cleared. Police have not yet said how the threat was communicated.”
Anti-Semitism on campus continues. City Pages’s Mike Mullen tries to keep up with mutliple reports of racist vandalism at the University of Minnesota: “Matthew Gruber, an 18-year-old University undergad from St. Cloud, was arrested Thursday under suspicion he'd drawn a swastika in a public area of his residence dorm, the Star Tribune reports. Gruber's racist vandalism was reported to police on February 7… To be clear: Gruber was not arrested in connection with the other very recent incident of Nazi graffiti in a college dorm…”
In other upsetting U of M news … Jesse Bekker of the Minnesota Daily had a piece this weekend about the suspension of the Delta Upsilon fraternity chapter after a member alerted international representatives about multiple sexual assaults committed by members in the last two years: "Fraternity officials were made aware of issues at least 10 months ago surrounding sexual assaults committed by chapter members, when Maria, a University junior studying math who reported her assault by a Delta Upsilon member to the University in December of 2015, emailed Kelsey Morrissey, the fraternity's international chapter development director, to ask for the revocation of her perpetrator’s membership… The chapter's status was left untouched until a member told international officials that the Minnesota Daily had learned of issues — which included multiple sexual assaults — within the house."
City-owned liquor stores still like their Sundays off. As the Minnesota House prepares to vote on repealing the longstanding ban on Sunday liquor store sales, Nick Ferraro at the Pioneer Press hears from some dissenting votes from municipal liquor stores: “'It’s been proven over and over and over again in other states that it really isn’t going to improve the bottom line, because 55 percent of what our operating costs are in labor,' Visnovec said. 'And you’re only going to increase sales by maybe — from what other states have seen — 3 to 5 percent on the top end.'”
In other news…
Seems a little too hot these days: “The Quest to Make Minnesota America's Hottest Travel Destination” [GQ]
The Birkie's feeling the heat as well: “Without Lake Hayward, there is no longer a possibility of finishing races in downtown Hayward.” [Birkie.com]
Wednesday's the day: “Deadline looms for Dakota Access pipeline protest camp” [AP]
Financial aid requested: “Without state funding Pillsbury Hall could close, UMN officials say” [Minnesota Daily]
"He told me that he thought he was going to die." “Minneapolis immigrant, fearing deportation, walks from North Dakota to Manitoba” [CBC News]
Testified in favor of the creation of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore: “Julian Nelson, Apostle Islands conservationist, dies at 100” [Duluth News Tribune]
Fetching sticks Minnesota dogs should be fetching: “Rescue brings adoptable dogs from Texas to Minnesota” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
Maybe save some money for Pillsbury Hall: “‘U’ Among Growing Number Of Schools Using Private Airplanes” [WCCO]
