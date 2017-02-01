Thousands rally in downtown Minneapolis to protest immigration order
Big crowds in downtown Minneapolis. MPR says: “Thousands of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday to protest President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily ban refugees from several Muslim-majority countries and proposed wall along the Mexican border. It was the second large protest of the immigration order in the Twin Cities this week. On Sunday, some 1,000 people rallied against the action at the airport. The event started in front of the federal courthouse at about 4:30 p.m. Among the speakers there were Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges and Jaylani Hussein of the Council on American-Islamic Relations-Minnesota.”
David Montgomery of the PiPress is asking where all the dough went? “Between them, Democrat Angie Craig and Republican Stewart Mills loaned their congressional campaigns about $3 million from their personal fortunes in the last election. Both lost. So what happens to all that money the millionaires are owed by their unsuccessful campaigns? By and large, it’s now gone. Mills, who lost in the 8th Congressional District to incumbent Rep. Rick Nolan by just 2,000 votes, owed himself more than $2 million after Election Day. When he wrapped up his campaign last year, Mills forgave all the debt. That means he won’t be able to use future campaign contributions to repay himself. Craig didn’t go quite that far after losing in the 2nd Congressional District to Republican Jason Lewis by fewer than 7,000 votes. She loaned her campaign $975,000 and forgave $725,000 of that.”
Another option, although not the public one. Stribber Christopher Snowbeck reports, “The state’s fragile market for individual health insurance shoppers offered another last-minute surprise Tuesday as regulators announced that health plans from Minnetonka-based Medica are once again for sale. The development is particularly important for consumers in 62 counties across western and southern Minnesota that otherwise have had only one health plan option in the individual market.”
Upside: Cheaper, better health care. Downside: pancakes twice a day. The only intermittently reliable AlphaNews has a story by Andrea Mayer-Bruestle saying, “A petition for the secession of Minnesota from the United States and to join Canada has gained more than 7,000 signatures on the popular petition site Change.org. Titled, ‘Minnesota to secede from the United States of America and join the nation of Canada,’ the petition has received 7,510 signatures toward the 10,000 signature goal. It was posted on Nov. 9, 2016 by Zachary Zaboj, who, according to his public Facebook profile, is a 2012 graduate of Rosemount High School and current Winona State University film student.”
No Village People vibe to this, I think. Says Nicole Norfleet of the Strib, “Tanya, the cement truck driver, and Adriane, the mechanical insulator, are two of more than 80,000 skilled tradesmen who help build Minnesota, literally. A coalition of 16 local labor unions have launched ‘Elevate Minnesota,’ a public relations campaign to tell the stories of blue-collar workers who are described in a release as ‘your union friends and neighbors raising the bar for us all’. … The ‘Elevate Minnesota’ campaign launched last week in the form of radio spots, Facebook posts and digital videos.”
Speaking of labor, MPR’s Tim Nelson has this: “The campaign for higher minimum wages and sick leave in the state's two largest cities is getting some push back from lawmakers at the Capitol. Both the House and Senate are weighing so-called preemption measures that could block local initiatives like the sick leave mandate in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The Minneapolis sick leave ordinance is already subject to a court challenge. Starting this week, Republicans at the Capitol are weighing a ban on such local employment initiatives.”
What could possibly go wrong? MPR’s Tim Pugmire says, “Threats to state government systems that hold vast amounts of private data are becoming more sophisticated and more frequent every day, said Minnesota IT Services commissioner Tom Badin. He gets daily briefings on cybersecurity issues. ‘It's not uncommon for me to see 3 million attacks from 150 international locations, a phishing attack through email looking for credentials or even ransomware attacks, on any given day,’ he said. ‘Multiple concurrent events are happening constantly.’ To fight that, DFL Gov. Mark Dayton is a proposing a $125 million technology upgrade for state government, including tighter cybersecurity protections.”
We’re No. 5! John Myers of the Duluth News-Tribune says, “Mines off all kinds across the U.S. produced an estimated $74.6 billion of raw mineral materials in 2016, a slight increase from 2015, the U.S. Geological Survey announced Tuesday. The report said Minnesota was the fifth largest producer of mineral value in the nation, including taconite iron ore but also sand, gravel and stone, totaling $3.27 billion.”
Comments (4)
When all else fails us.
The greater voice is the new congress,,,call it Congress of the Streets and do not give up hope with the growing voices of peaceful yet angry protest.
Dissent embraces a nation whose very constitutional roots; democracy itself is shredded daily?
Alert To Conservatives
Conservatives will turn out in force to oppose the GOP power grab that would seize powers that rightfully belong to local government. All conservatives know that the representatives that are closest to the citizens are best suited to govern.
It's hard to believe ho far the GOP has come from it's conservative roots. Now they want to concentrate power in Saint Paul. Wait till the out state base hears about this!
GOP: Get your nose out of municipal government!
Health care and pancakes
Probably not the healthiest diet, but more than that, the last time secession was tried, it didn't work out so well for its proponents. Beyond that, of course, there's the question of how many Minnesotans want to become Canadian citizens…
Ask Again
after Trumpco wipes out the A.C.A...
(without replacing it, which they'll never be able to bring themselves to do).