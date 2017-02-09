U of M to require freshman athletes to live in residence halls
Well, it’s something. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges reports: “The University of Minnesota will require all freshman student-athletes to live in residence halls and consider changes to its recruiting program in the wake of a sexual assault scandal involving several football players. … Athletics Director Mark Coyle told the Board of Regents on Friday that most freshman athletes already live in on-campus housing but the mandate will enable the U to provide more support.”
Totally worth that giant tax subsidy to build the new stadium. WCCO’s Nina Moini reports: “Airbnb say it’s planning to double the size of its hosting community in the Twin Cities ahead of Super Bowl LII. … The short-term rental platform announced Thursday an initiative called Project 612, which the company describes as an effort to help the Twin Cities ‘take full economic advantage’ when the NFL championship game heads to U.S. Bank Stadium.”
Elle profiles one of Minnesota’s new legislators. Mattie Kahn and Ariana Yaptangco write: “Erin Maye Quade was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2016, winning a ‘purple’ seat previously held by a Republican. During the race, her opponent, Ali Jimenez-Hopper, suggested that the fact that she is biracial and married to a woman was to her discredit. ‘This isn't a Republican or Democrat thing, it's basic human respect and it's shocking to hear from anyone,’ Maye Quade said, when asked for comment. ‘That's not the tone I want for this election — at least for me.’”
Vogue gets hip to Lizzo. Janelle Okwodu writes: “Lizzo is a hip-hop artist with an ambition that goes far beyond music. On her catchy and confessional new EP ‘Coconut Oil,’ she raps about everything from tequila to iPhones, but there’s one singular message that she’s eager to get across. ‘I want to put women who look like me in the mainstream, I want that visibility and fairness,’ she said, during a visit to the Vogue offices. ‘Visibility is important because it lets people know those opportunities are available. I want little girls to see me and my dancers and be like “Hey, I can do that too.” ’ The Minneapolis-based rising star has carved out a niche for herself championing positivity, feminism, and the necessity of self-love. With forthright lyrics like, ‘If he don't love you anymore, just walk your fine ass out the door,’ she’s tapped into the self-assured attitude of the Internet generation.”
In other news…
Could’ve ended very badly: “Driver Flees Police On Frozen Lake, Arrested For DWI” [WCCO]
Remember that shooting on Hennepin near the Walker last year? “Minneapolis road rage shooting suspect in custody” [KMSP]
40-foot fall: “Twin Cities Man Injured in Florida Circus Accident: 'Everybody Thought I Was Dead'” [KSTP]
Another nurse strike: “Nurses at Northern Pines set for strike” [Mesabi Daily News]
Strong first course, but won’t make it to dessert: “Minnesota Twins-themed restaurant now open at Minneapolis airport” [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]
Maybe not a great idea? “Crow Wing County: County puts kibosh on condoms” [Brainerd Dispatch]
A Minnesota mystery writer: “When writing about a gay detective felt 'like I was writing science fiction'” [MPR]
Pretty nice out right now: “March in February; no cold snaps in sight” [MPR]
