Vikings want permanent fence around stadium
Build the fence, but make the Packers pay for it. KARE’s Kent Erdahl reports: “The Minnesota Vikings are looking to add permanent fencing all the way around U.S. Bank Stadium in the name of better security, but the plan may not make it past the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority. … Temporary security fences were already a mainstay outside US Bank Stadium last season, which is why the Vikings want to make them more permanent. … ‘The access (to the stadium) will be the same, it won't change,’ said Lester Bagley, the Vikings Vice President of Public Affairs. … The Vikings Lester Bagley says the team, and stadium operator SMG, are looking to expand parking lot fencing like this, around the stadium. ... the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority opposes that idea.”
That’s gotta hurt if you were one of the finalists. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges reports: “Minnesota State trustees said Thursday they did not find an acceptable candidate to replace the retiring Steven Rosenstone as chancellor this summer. … The board was expected to appoint one of three finalists who interviewed Wednesday at the system office. Instead, the board unanimously appointed the retired Devinder Malhotra as interim chancellor and reopening the search for a permanent leader. … Board of Trustees chairman Michael Vekich said that as trustees evaluated stakeholder feedback, ‘It became increasingly clear that we have not yet found the right person to lead Minnesota State for the years ahead.’ ”
Sounds pretty ugly. The Star Tribune’s Erin Adler reports: “The city of Burnsville violated residents’ rights under state and federal laws when it enforced city code violations at a Burnsville trailer park in 2015, a Dakota County judge ruled Wednesday. … District Judge Colleen G. King found that the city’s proactive crackdown on carports, awnings and visible garbage cans at the Rambush Estates Manufactured Home Park was motivated by prejudice against low-income people and minorities.”
Lots of great protest options for your weekend. Also in the Strib, Paul Walsh reports: “Three hot-button topics making headlines in Minnesota and around the nation are fueling public action at three locations in the Twin Cities this weekend. … The big day is Saturday for the expression of grievances about abortion, immigration and race relations. … Activism in the form of street protests has ramped up a notch or more since Donald Trump began acting on numerous fiercely debated issues upon becoming president three weeks ago. … In St. Paul, two groups protesting on opposite sides of the abortion debate intend to show up at Planned Parenthood headquarters as early as 8:30 a.m. at 671 Vandalia St., just off W. University Avenue.”
In other news…
Several Minnesota legislators are on this list: “Scores of state lawmakers took trips subsidized by controversial Turkish opposition movement” [Center for Public Integrity]
Pretty murky picture: “Looking at the ownership structure of Minnesota United” [Public Record Media]
This is going to be a tough, long campaign: “Nekima Levy-Pounds: State campaign finance board erred on Jacob Frey's funds for Mpls. mayoral race” [Star Tribune]
Freshman Rep. Jason Lewis takes to the PiPress to explain the House’s health insurance reform efforts: “In the U.S. House, we’ve begun real health-care reform – Twin Cities” [Pioneer Press]
If at first and second you don’t succeed: “GOP already targeting 8th District seat for 2018” [Duluth News Tribune]
We’ve got chronic wasting disease; now what do we do? “Deer experts, DNR disagree on approach to CWD” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
One door down from Tim Horton’s: “Sssdude-Nutz doughnut shop in Dinkytown squares up against corporate competition” [City Pages]
Think how much more they’ll spend when they have to rent hazmat suits to go canoeing: “Study: Boundary Waters visitors spent $57 million in nearby communities last summer” [Quetico Superior Foundation]
Yikes: “Swastika, Camps Drawn On Student’s Door At The U” [TC Jewfolk]
If a pop-up held a demo but nobody came: “Facebook closing 200 Oculus VR Best Buy pop-ups due to poor store performance” [Business Insider]
Meanwhile, in Duluth … “Owl lands on Duluth squad car” [Duluth News Tribune]
Comments (4)
Just a thought
Offhand, I'd say it will be difficult for various community "leaders" to make a case for US Bank Stadium somehow being a "public" stadium when it's surrounded by permanent fencing. Apparently, someone wants to make sure that even the exterior of the stadium my tax dollars are subsidizing is essentially out of my reach unless I've purchased a ticket. Maybe they'll put up those cute little guard kiosks at the gates, much like gated "communities" of the wealthy and privileged do to keep out the riff-raff.
Packers?
If by "Packers" you mean "taxpayers," then yes.
Lester
Lester - Christmas was a couple of months ago boyo. Don't push your luck, the team isn't that good.
The Wall
It makes sense that Wisconsin should pay for "The Wall", for several reasons. 1. Parts of Wisconsin are considered part of the Metro Area, thereby these folks need to pay there fair share. 2 The packers plat here every year and many Packer Fans will get to enjoy the stadium and gain access through "The Wall." 3. Taverns and liquor stores near the border have stolen Minnesota tax money with Sunday sales. 4. Even if Sunday sales become a reality in Minnesota, Wisconsin will continue to steal Minnesota tax money in large amounts because booze is cheaper in the Badger State.