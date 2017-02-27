Yanez pleads ‘not guilty’ in Philando Castile shooting case
Plea in Philando Castile shooting case. The Associated Press reports (via the Star Tribune): “St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and other charges Monday in the July shooting death of 32-year-old Philando Castile. … A jury trial was set for May 30. … Prosecutors say Yanez shot Castile during a July 6 traffic stop after Castile told him he was armed. Castile's girlfriend was in the car and streamed the shooting's aftermath live on Facebook. Authorities later discovered Castile had a permit to carry a weapon. … Earlier this month, Ramsey County District Court Judge William Leary III denied a defense request to dismiss the case.”
Mills mulls moves. The Brainerd Dispatch’s Zach Kayser report: “Stewart Mills III may give yet another go at running for office, he said Saturday. … The two-time candidate for Minnesota's 8th U.S. Congressional District made the remarks while speaking to the annual Crow Wing County Republicans convention at Central Lakes College. … ‘I'm keeping the door open,’ he said. ‘I have several months before I have to make that decision.’”
Minnesota’s own Cargill plays a starring role in this New York Times report on Amazon deforestation. Hiroko Tabuchi, Claire Rigand Jeremy White, Claire Rigby and Jeremy White report: “A few months ago, a representative from Cargill traveled to this remote colony in Bolivia’s eastern lowlands in the southernmost reaches of the vast Amazon River basin with an enticing offer. … The American agricultural giant wanted to buy soybeans from the Mennonite residents, descendants of European peasants who had been carving settlements out of the thick forest for more than 40 years. The company would finance a local warehouse and weighing station so farmers could sell their produce directly to Cargill on-site, the man said, according to local residents.”
Get ready for Minnesota shrimp. Inforum’s Julie Buntjer reports: “Luverne is among two southwest Minnesota communities tapped to possibly become home to the state's first commercial-scale shrimp production facility, or shrimp harbor. … Michael Ziebell, president and chief executive officer of The trū Shrimp Company, a subsidiary of Ralco Nutrition in Balaton, said an announcement will be made in the near future. … Marshall, already selected for the shrimp processing facility, is also in consideration for the first shrimp harbor.”
In other news…
Public art can be pretty controversial: “Complaint alleges intimidation, libel by council member” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
Funds unfrozen: “Neighborhood groups surprised by NRP reallocation” [Southwest Journal]
Story about Andrea Jenkins: “UMN archivist could be Minneapolis' first transgender council member” [Minnesota Daily]
More beer: “Castle Danger Brewery plans major expansion” [Duluth News Tribune]
Wild going for it: “Fletcher Q&A: 'We are taking a swing. Our players, fans deserve that'” [Star Tribune]
Local angle alert: “Small Minnesota Town Remembers Actor Bill Paxton” [KSTP]
Wow: “Rescuer used canoe, hot tub to save Minn. snowmobiler who fell through the ice” [Inforum]
Comments (1)
Mmmm...Minnesota shrimp
Shrimp Luverne? Its gotta be better than that oil dispersant infused shrimp out of the gulf, right?