Businesses seek arrests for open bottle violations on Minneapolis’ East Lake Street
Will more arrests help?. The Star Tribune’s Brandon Stah writes: “Anna Bloomstrand has seen crime ebb and flow in the nine years she has helped run the family business Ingebretsen’s on a bustling part of E. Lake Street in south Minneapolis. … More recently, she said, it seems to be getting worse. More needles to pick up, more drug dealers and prostitutes, more people passed out on the street. … It’s just one of several parts of Minneapolis seeing an increase in what’s often called ‘livability’ crimes. Now, seven business improvement groups across the city want Hennepin County Chief Judge Ivy Bernhardson to sign off on police arrests for drinking in public and loitering with an open bottle — violations that currently only merit a ticket.”
Kernza bonanza? The AP’s Steve Karnowski reports (via MPR): “A sweet, nutty-tasting new grain called Kernza is getting a big boost from food giant General Mills, which is intrigued by the potentially big environmental benefits of the drought-resistant crop with long roots that doesn't need to be replanted every year. … General Mills on Tuesday announced partnerships with The Land Institute and the University of Minnesota to help commercialize Kernza, a wild relative of wheat, and to incorporate the grain into cereals and snacks under its Cascadian Farm organic brand.”
Real shocker here. The Mesabi Daily News reports: “U.S. Sen Al Franken, D-Minn., criticized the Trump administration for not requiring U.S. steel on the Keystone XL pipeline, saying he broke a promise to steelworkers and the Iron Range. … Franken wrote a letter to President Donald Trump on Monday, pressuring him to require American-made steel be used on the recently-revived TransCanada project. Trump has touted a ‘Buy American’ policy for steel to build infrastructure, including pipelines.”
Calling all vexillologists. MPR’s Catharine Richert reports: “Rochester is among at least 60 U.S. cities that are reconsidering their outdated flags, and the effort comes at a moment of historic change for the city. … The city of 100,000 wants to transform — physically, culturally and economically — under the Destination Medical Center economic development effort. … That means picking a new flag design may be a lot harder than scrapping the old one. Flags matter.”
In other news…
Who has what it takes to go all the whey? “Nation's best cheesemakers out to prove it in Wisconsin” [AP]
Anything we can do to help these poor guys make a buck: “Vikings seek OK to sell booze at new HQ” [MPR]
Walz gubernatorial speculation upgraded to “serious”: “Walz 'seriously considering' 2018 governor run” [Mankato Free Press]
What does it mean? “Photo: Odd cloud slithers up from Lake Superior” [Grand Forks Herald]
Hockey’s a real thinking-man’s game: “Chris Stewart Punches Teammate, Corrects Situation By Punching Opponent” [Deadspin]
Old buildings never die, they just get recreated in Lego bricks:
The now gone Nye's Polonaise made of Legos by Jeff Esler. pic.twitter.com/C6EPnpgL01— Best Of Minnesota (@BestPixMN) March 5, 2017
