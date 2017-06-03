Canadian authorities intercept dozens crossing illegally from Minnesota border area
The Forum News Service says: “Forty people were caught illegally crossing the international border near Pembina, N.D., and Noyes, Minn., this week, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a Saturday statement. The 40 people were intercepted by Canadian authorities between Tuesday and Friday near Emerson, which is in the farmlands of the Red River Valley about 80 miles north of Grand Forks, N.D. … Canadian officials did not immediately respond to messages requesting additional information. The release stated Manitoba authorities have caught 183 people illegally crossing the border since Jan 1.”
Zach Kayser, also from the Forum News Service, writes: “A bill aimed at curtailing state funding for abortions in Minnesota is advancing rapidly in the Minnesota Senate, but may be stalled while lawmakers work out the larger question of how to fund state government as a whole. Senate File 702 would prohibit the state Department of Human Services from funding abortion services. Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, submitted the bill Feb. 6 and the measure has received approval from two Senate committees. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said in an interview while he expected the bill to receive a floor vote and eventually make it to the desk of Gov. Mark Dayton, the Senate leadership had not yet set a date to vote on it.”
Rep. Tim Walz held a town hall, and it was just a bit less loud than many others. Says Mark Steil for MPR, “News about President Donald Trump's allegation that former President Obama had his ‘wires tapped’ was still making headlines as a crowd of about 60 people gathered for a town hall meeting in Worthington. … Walz took issue with the president's apparent lack of evidence. He said the president needs to clearly make his case with facts when he makes such statements. Walz said to do any less, only contributes to the political gridlock in Washington. … Distrust was a theme for many in the audience as they questioned the policies of the new president.”
Hey, it’s worth the drive over just to hang one. Nick Ferraro of the PiPress reports, “For drivers traveling along the ‘new’ Robert Street in West St. Paul, one thing soon becomes obvious: They can’t make left-hand turns like they used to. The $42.5 million reconstruction of the retail-heavy corridor included adding raised medians to the middle of the road to increase safety. With the three-year project entering its final few months, the medians are causing an unintended consequence: A high number of U-turns at intersections. … Police Chief Bud Shaver said he thinks people are finding out that U-turns are legal just about everywhere.”
Not guilty is the plea. Kristi Belcamino of the PiPress reports, “Diamond Reynolds will plead not guilty to charges she assaulted another woman with a hammer, her attorney said. ‘It is her contention she has no involvement with this assault in any way, shape, or form,’ Lake Elmo attorney Michael B. Padden said in a written statement Sunday night. Reynolds, 27, received worldwide attention in July when she live-streamed on Facebook the immediate aftermath of her boyfriend Philando Castile’s fatal shooting by a St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.”
A bit moist today. Ron Trenda at MPR says, “Dew point temperatures could reach 50 degrees Monday afternoon over much of southern Minnesota: There will be enough moisture and instability for an isolated strong thunderstorm, especially over southeastern Minnesota. The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a marginal risk of severe weather over southeastern and south-central Minnesota Monday and Monday night … .”
I suppose this guarantees him a corner office. Stribber Stephen Montemayor tells us, “Minneapolis attorney Chris Madel, who has run high-profile internal investigations for the Minnesota Vikings and other prominent organizations, is leaving his job at Robins Kaplan LLP to start his own downtown firm.m Madel PA will start doing business on Monday, he said. Madel, the former chair of Robins Kaplan’s business litigation department, is bringing six colleagues from his former firm. The Waseca native said he is striking out on his own after nearly 17 years at Robins Kaplan to fulfill a lifelong goal.” What are the chances they’ll take my expired tabs case pro bono?
Uh oh, now you’ve upset the Strib editorial page. “Real ID bills are indeed moving at the Legislature. The Senate has its version on Monday’s docket; the House’s bill has been approved and is ready to meet the Senate’s in conference committee. But those bills have become entangled with what ought to be a separate issue — whether Minnesota should issue driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants. Those issues should be parted — the sooner the better. Minnesota is home to the 16th busiest airport in the country, a major economic asset for a multistate region. This state ought not risk disrupting the traveling public because of a partisan tiff over immigration.”
Brew pub location availabe. Paul Walsh of the Strib says, “The Granite City restaurant in St. Louis Park is closing for good this month. Employees said they were told during a meeting that the final day for the casual dining restaurant is March 26. They said the closing arose from difficulties coming to terms on a lease at the property, just east of Hwy. 100 on Excelsior Boulevard. Granite City, which includes a microbrewery, has been operating at that location for the past 11 years.”
OK, here’s one. How about some actual landscaping? Tim Harlow in the Strib, writing about ideas for I-94, says, “MnDOT has launched an initiative called Rethinking I-94, and over a period of two years the agency is collecting as much information as possible to learn about who is using the freeway and how often, what kinds of trips they make and what problems need to be addressed. The agency also wants to know how the freeway affects residents who live near it and the value they place on issues such as mobility, housing, employment and the environment. In short, as MnDOT develops future improvement plans, the agency wants to know what stakeholders see as the pressing issues and how to open the communication channels to get discussion going.”
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
47 comments
-
32 comments
-
31 comments
-
17 comments
-
As Minnesota United prepares to kick off its season, some wonder: Can the Twin Cities support another pro sports franchise?14 comments
Comments (4)
Smoke and mirrors
Kiffmeyer, as usual, is trying to make people think MA pays for elective abortion. It doesn't. Hasn't she heard of the Hyde amendment? Of course she has!
If one of her granddaughters were raped, or a victim of incest, or had a health condition that places her in danger of death would she prevent them from having an abortion? Oh, yeah, it's just poor women she's force into carrying the child of their rapist, father or brother. Just poor women who have no right to life. These are the situations a woman on MA can have an abortion.
State funding abortions? NOT!
Wow, how did this get past the editors?!?! The state and federal government provide absolutely NO FUNDING FOR ABORTIONS PERIOD! Henry Hyde, who once said he had similar "youthful indiscretions" similar to Bill Clinton's, created that bedrock anti-abortion law, The Hyde amendment. Of course, Hyde was in his 40s at the time of his "youthful indiscretions"! I wonder whether he had to pay out of pocket for the treatment his "romantic interest" needed or did the feds actually cover abortions then?
Then look up Dennis Hastert, he was the ethical common man who the republicans settled on after Newt was run out on a rail and Livingstone had to withdraw because of his own wife cheating scandal! Hastert was sexually assaulting teen male wrestlers on the team he coached and is headed to jail! Such leadership! They were all in the process of Impeaching Bill Clinton while they carried on their own clandestine affairs! Hypocrites!
MA
MA does cover abortions in the situations I mentioned.
What's the REAL Issue?
By inserting language into the House bill forever ending options for licensing residents without citizenship papers, the House Republicans make Minnesota a less safe state.This language will stop drivers from obtaining insurance and drivers' training and supervision, but given their strong desire to work, these Minnesota residents without citizenship papers will still drive.
Resolving an issue of safety and economic security for people living in our state and businesses who depend on their labor may be more important than making it easy for folks to get on a plane for a trip to Disney World.
A "clean" Real ID bill will allow both fun for frequent fliers and opportunity for policy makers to find a way to continue Minnesota's long-standing practice of granting entry into safe driving to all who live in Minnesota.