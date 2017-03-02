Charter school enrollment grows dramatically in Minnesota
Charter growth continues. The Star Tribune’s Beena Raghavendran reports: “At charter schools like Athlos Leadership Academy in Brooklyn Park, STRIDE Academy in St. Cloud and Twin Cities Academy High in St. Paul, student enrollment has skyrocketed, with each adding hundreds of new students over the last five years. … While traditional school district enrollment grew by 2 percent in the past five years, charter school enrollment ballooned by 36 percent.”
A lawsuit in favor of mining. The Mesabi Daily News’ Jerry Burnes reports: “Seven Iron Range residents and a nonprofit group filed a lawsuit late last week against Gov. Mark Dayton and the state of Minnesota. The suit alleges the governor’s executive order to deny access and leases to a potential underground copper-nickel mining operation financially harmed Minnesota residents. … Gerald Tyler, Tom Rukavina, Mike Forsman, Nancy McReady, Jay Mackie, Dan Waters and David Johnson are named as plaintiffs in the suit, along with Up North Jobs, a nonprofit group that promotes economic development and job growth in the region. Tyler, the chairman and executive director of Up North Jobs, spearheaded the lawsuit filed Feb. 21 in St. Louis County. ”
Might be that Franken’s tough questioning of Trump’s nominees has bigger consequences than just boosting Democrats’ morale. The Hill’s Rebecca Savransky writes: “Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) says Attorney General Jeff Sessions was ‘extremely misleading,’ at the very least, during his confirmation hearing regarding his contacts with Russia. … ‘I had simply asked him what would he do if he had learned that other members of the campaign had met with the Russians, hoping he would say he would recuse himself,’ Franken said Thursday on CNN's ‘New Day,’ referring to his questioning of Sessions during his confirmation hearing. … ‘He chose not to answer that but instead chose to say that he had not met with the Russians and of course, the ambassador from Russia is Russian.’”
Now THIS is a local angle. MPR’s Bob Collins writes: “A new crackdown on border crossings is making it tough to be a tourist to Minnesota’s Northwest Angle, the spit of land separated from the rest of the country by Lake of the Woods. … Basically, when traveling by land, to enter Minnesota from Minnesota, you have to go through Canada and back. … So you stop at one of these babies. … The Grand Forks Herald says U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a warning to a local resort, saying the resort would be fined $5,000 if any of its guests returned to the U.S. from Canadian waters without checking in at an OARS — Outlying Area Reporting Area — site.”
In other news…
Some interesting history of prominent Mayo patients here: “Dayton undergoes surgery at Mayo Clinic” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
Doesn’t see it happening: “Best Buy CEO on border adjustment tax” [CNBC]
And we want a pony: “More than 100 Minneapolis restaurants and bars want exceptions in the minimum wage hike” [City Pages]
Quite a yarn: “Eagan police bust 2 llamas on the lam” [MPR]
Best of luck to all the wrestlers: “One of the nation’s best female wrestlers is set to take on state’s best boys” [Pioneer Press]
Comments (3)
The dude lied, it wasn't misleading...
He didn't just say no, he volunteered: "‘I was a campaign surrogate or considered one, and I never met with the Russians."
He was under oath and now we know this was not true he did meet with the Russian ambassador. Twice. Whether he had legitimate business with him or not, why lie about it, unless there is something much bigger that he's trying to coverup. Were really need to get to the bottom of Trump's connections to the Russians. Now its come out that his pick to run Commerce Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross was major investor in and the head of the Bank of Cyprus. A bank known for the Russian version of offshoring money to avoid paying taxes. Other investors and board members were Viktor Vekselberg, a longtime ally of the Russian president, and Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, the former vice-chairman of Bank of Cyprus who is also a former KGB agent with a close relationship to Putin.
There is a lot going on there. We need to know what it is.
The source of these details...
https://www.dcreport.org/wilbur-ross-comes-to-d-c-with-a-long-and-profit...
That's it...
Its a long read, but well worth it. It even gets into money siphoned from the Russian Olympics.