Daudt suggests Legislature could find way around raising their own pay
So much for taking the politics out of this. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “House Speaker Kurt Daudt said Tuesday he is having legislative legal and human resources staff examine whether a hefty pay raise for lawmakers is truly binding or if the Legislature can summarily turn it down. … The raise takes lawmaker salaries from about $31,000 to $45,000 beginning in July, a 45 percent jump that the Legislative Salary Council framed as a catch-up for years of stagnant pay. … Daudt said the review seeks to answer whether the pay raise is indeed mandatory. … ‘If it’s not, we will probably look at not doing it,’ Daudt said.”
A cunning ploy! The Forum News Service reports (via the PiPress): “Dilworth police are searching for a man who is accused of taking his own truck out of an impound lot after telling authorities he only wanted personal items from the vehicle. … Dilworth police said they were informed about 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, that a seized pickup had been stolen from an impound lot in north Moorhead. … Police determined that the owner of the pickup had arrived at the impound lot and asked for permission to remove personal items from the truck pending hearings connected to pending charges, as well as the vehicle seizure. … Once in the vehicle, Matthew Steven Krebs, 34, used a spare set of keys to drive away.”
Start of a trend? The Pioneer Press’s Jaime Delage reports: “Roseville became the first city in the state Monday to ban the commercial sale of dogs and cats at pet stores. … The city council began discussions to prohibit sales last year after Har Mar Pet Shop, the only store in the city that sells dogs and cats, received a troubling inspection report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”
Might want to get to the airport early Friday. The Star Tribune reports: “Officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are telling spring break travelers to arrive two hours early and for good reason. The airport is seeing near record passenger volume this month, with Friday St. Patrick's Day expected to be the busiest day of the season. … On Friday more than 45,500 travelers are projected to pass through security checkpoints, Cliff Van Leuven told the Metropolitan Airports Commission last week.”
In other news…
Sounds like they could use a safe space: “Outnumbered and 'threatened,' some conservatives are leaving St. Olaf College” [City Pages]
Nice, congrats: “Twin Cities improv veteran has them rolling in the aisles on TV's 'Superstore'” [Star Tribune]
Gotta keep those Honey Nut Cheerios comin’: “General Mills Gives Away Wildflower Seeds in Effort to Help Pollinator Population” [KSTP]
Comments (1)
I thought Republicans were all about Democracy?
Just kidding, they are if the "right" kind of people vote, otherwise not so much. It was on the ballot and the voters approved it, now that things didn't go their way Republicans, as they are wont to do, want a do over.