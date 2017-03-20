DOJ report on response to Fourth Precinct protests released
The DOJ report on the police response to 4th precinct protests is out. KMSP reports: “The Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) on Monday released its after-action report of the City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Police Department’s response to the protests and demonstrations at the MPD’s 4th Precinct following the Nov. 2015 police shooting death of Jamar Clark. … The report produced 36 findings and 71 recommendations concerning leadership and incident command, internal and external communication, use of force, training, equipment and tools for managing demonstrations, officer safety, and community engagement. Acting COPS Office Director Russell Washington said the findings and recommendations ‘will not only benefit MPD and the City of Minneapolis, but provide a roadmap for other cities faced with similar challenging situations.’”
Thought you’d heard the last of this? KMSP’s Tom Lyden reports: “A University of Minnesota Law School professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a former girlfriend, who he says falsely accused him of rape. … Francesco Parisi spent three weeks in jail, charged with assault and rape, before the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office dropped the charges because it could not authenticate or verify the numerous allegations.”
They keep yanking away that football. The Pioneer Press’s Josh Verges reports: “A lucrative new media-rights deal is expected to grow revenue for Golden Gophers athletics by $17 million next year, but the University of Minnesota’s academic side won’t get a share of that windfall. … As recently as September, President Eric Kaler predicted Minnesota soon would join the short list of universities whose athletics programs rake in more money than they spend. … “I expect us to be able to do that as new media money comes into the Big Ten,” he said during a Sept. 8 budget work session with the Board of Regents. … But three months later, after a bowl win and a sexual assault scandal, the U fired its football coaching staff. In the process, the athletics department saddled itself with $7.1 million in one-time transition costs and a new head coach who will make $2 million a year more than his predecessor.”
Big Al Franken profile in the Washington Post this weekend in advance of the Gorsuch hearings. Karen Tumulty writes: “It was a half-hour before one of the sparsely attended committee hearings that take place almost every day on Capitol Hill — in this case, a session on energy infrastructure so dry it would not merit even the presence of a C-SPAN camera. … But in Al Franken’s suite of offices in the Hart Senate Office Building, the man still known best as one of the early stars of ‘Saturday Night Live’ was going through an intense rehearsal with four aides. … How much, Franken wanted to know, are the Chinese spending on clean technology research? Where do things stand on the University of Minnesota’s study of torrefaction, a roasting process that produces better fuel for biomass energy production? And might there be a chance to ask a question about one of his favorite causes, loan guarantees for Native American reservations?”
In other news…
Word choice wasn’t really the issue: “Mayo CEO 'regrets' word choice about Medicaid policy” [Star Tribune]
More than 30 years between the two of them: “Long sentences for 2 involved in deadly rampage that targeted Hispanics” [Star Tribune]
What now? “Best Buy CEO fixed the retailer, now comes the hard part” [San Francisco Chronicle]
Brand new: “Minneapolis Hockey Hall Of Fame Honors City’s Unmatched History” [WCCO]
Responsible for Minneapolis’ Orchestra Hall: “Famed architect left mark on NYC and Minneapolis” [Star Tribune]
