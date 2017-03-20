Downtown Minneapolis Macy's closes for good
An era officially ends. The MPR story on the final closing of Macy’s in downtown Minneapolis says, “The downtown Minneapolis Macy's store closes its doors for good Sunday night. The company announced in January it would close its iconic Nicollet Mall location — once a flagship Dayton's department store. Over the last few months, Macy's has been steadily marking down inventory. … The location will now likely be home to other stores and offices. Earlier this month, Macy's sold the property to 601W, a New York firm that intends to redevelop it as mixed office and retail space.”
Under: “Not A Shocker.” J. Patrick Coolican and Mary Jo Webster of the Strib say, “Greater Minnesota gets far more money for roads and bridges than its residents pay in taxes for those projects, a new Star Tribune analysis of transportation funding has found. The review found that metro and greater Minnesota taxpayers each provide about half the money for Minnesota’s roads and bridges, but greater Minnesota gets twice as much back in projects. Even when state money for transit is factored in, greater Minnesota receives 22 percent more state transportation money than the metro, according to three years of transportation funding data.” I suppose the next thing someone will tell us is that blue states pay out more in taxes than they get back in services.
Likewise in the realm of No Great Surprise. A Strib story says, “Video and records obtained by Star Tribune appear to contradict official reports filed by two Minneapolis police officers when they justified kicking a man in the face in May 2016. One of the officers, Christopher Reiter, was charged on Wednesday with felony third degree assault in the incident, which left Mohamed Osman with a traumatic brain injury that he said still prevents him from working and caring for his children. … The video shows Domek and two other officers running out of the building with their guns drawn and toward a silver SUV where Osman was sitting. Osman got out of the car with his hands up and knelt on the ground. Domek then kicked Osman in his midsection. Immediately after, Reiter, dressed in a darker uniform, kicked Osman in the head.” We assume they feared for their safety.
This family had no idea a land sale would get so complicated. The AP reports (via MPR), “The Murr family's path to the Supreme Court began on the scenic banks of Wisconsin's St. Croix River, when a group of siblings tried to sell one of two waterfront plots. The idea was to use the money from the vacant lot to pay for improvements on a rustic cabin that sits on the parcel next door. But county officials nixed the sale for violating local conservation rules and treated the lots as a single property that can't be split up. Family members say that move unfairly stripped the vacant lot of its value, which has been assessed at $400,000. The legal fight has turned into an important property rights case that could make it tougher for states to regulate development in coastal areas. ‘We felt our rights had been violated,’ said Donna Murr, one of four family members who sued the state of Wisconsin and St. Croix County.”
Ol’ Sooch ain’t buying that “one million visitors” for the Super Bowl. Says Joe Soucheray in the PiPress, “Although different numbers have been reported on different news sites, including a reasonable 125,000 people I saw on one site, it is enthusiastically reported on the official Minnesota Super Bowl site that ‘more than one million’ visitors will be arriving next year for the big game. In an appeal for 10,000 volunteers, the people to become ‘Crew 52,’, the site reads, ‘Crew 52 volunteers will become the face of Minnesota as we host more than one million visitors during the 10-day festival.’ Another blurb on the official site says that more than a million visitors will have an economic impact of more than $400 million. Now that’s fake news.” So I guess Joe won’t be volunteering to valet NFL owners’ limos next February.
The St. Paul Police shooting of Cordale Handy had protestors out Sunday. Bob Shaw of the PiPress writes, “The mother of a man killed by St. Paul police officers made her first public statements in Minnesota at an angry demonstration Sunday. Kimberly Handy-Jones of Waukegan, Ill., wept as she talked about the killing of her son, 29-year-old Cordale Handy, on Wednesday. ‘I am not here to say he was an angel,’ Handy-Jones told the group of about 60 supporters. ‘I am here to say that I loved him.’ The crowd included friends, neighbors and about 20 members of the Black Lives Matter chapter of Lake County, Ill., where Handy-Jones lives. … Over the sound of sobs behind her, Handy-Jones said the police had not yet answered her questions about the shooting. ‘I want truth,’ said Handy-Jones. ‘I don’t want excuses.’”
Coming to the sky near you. The St. Peter Herald has a DNR piece saying, “American white pelicans are making their yearly migration to Minnesota about two weeks early this year, according to the Department of Natural Resources. With bright white plumage, a nine-foot wingspan, and bright orange bill, the once-threatened species ranks among the largest birds in the world. Its graceful flight, pouch-like throat, and awkward gait makes it a favorite among bird watchers.”
Consider yourself warned. Stribber Tim Harlow writes, “The Minnesota Department of Transportation was not planning to close any lanes on Interstate 94 through Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis until mid-April. Surprise: They will begin on Monday. Signs went up last week informing drivers that two lanes of eastbound I-94 in Brooklyn Center will be closed from where I-94 splits from I-694 near Shingle Creek Parkway over to what’s often called the Brooklyn Center Curve at the junction of Hwy. 252. MnDOT will keep at least one general lane and the shoulder open to maintain two lanes of traffic, but motorists can expect delays, said spokesman David Aeikens.”
Comments (2)
For good or for ill...
...Macy's is certainly closed. Will the brick and mortar department store survive? I hope so, at least in some form or another.
Will they survive?
Probably not. People just don't shop that way these days.