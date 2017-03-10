Edina building barrier to block diverted traffic from Highway 169
Build the wall! The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “First came the chicanes, then rush hour restrictions at two key entrance points, but that was not enough to keep scores of commuters bypassing a nearby bridge closure on Hwy. 169 from cutting through Edina’s Parkwood Knolls neighborhood and clogging up its streets. … Now in an extreme measure, the city hopes installing a concrete barricade to block all incoming and outgoing traffic from using Dovre Drive on the upscale neighborhood’s south end will do the trick.”
Are things about to get a little hotter in St. Paul? The Forum News Service’s Don Davis reports (via the West Central Tribune): “A letter to the editor could lead to ethics charges against a Minnesota state senator. … Sen. Kent Eken, D-Twin Valley, said on Thursday, March 9, that he is considering asking the Senate Ethics Committee to find that Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen violated rules that ban misleading or untrue comments about a colleague. … A letter written by Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, that appeared on The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead's website late Wednesday afternoon and was to appear in print Friday said Eken voted against a driver's license bill because ‘he wants to let illegal immigrants get driver's licenses.’”
Also in legislative news… And also from Davis, this time in the Duluth News Tribune: “Thousands of Minnesotans play daily fantasy sports, but it is not clear whether the activity is legal. … Bills in the Minnesota Legislature would list them legal as well as place regulations on operators of the games. … ‘It puts important guardrails around the industry,’ Scott Ward told a House committee Thursday, March 9, before lawmakers passed it on to another panel.”
Meet the new boss. MPR reports: “The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority on Friday hired business executive Rick Evans as its new CEO and executive director. … Interim MSFA chair Kathleen Blatz said in a statement that Evans ‘will bring a fresh perspective and stability to the authority.’ … The Minnesota House has approved a measure that will abolish the authority, which runs U.S. Bank Stadium, and set up a new board, in the wake of a monthslong scandal over operations at the new stadium.”
In other news…
Paulsen talks health law reform with Cathy Wurzer: “Rep. Paulsen makes the case for health care overhaul” [MPR]
Come on, this is like the Yankees winning the World Series: “Wisconsin sweeps cheese championship” [MPR]
Well, makes sense: “Report: Burglar sawed through wall to get inside” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
Nice job, Nice Fish: “A play born in Minneapolis is up for a prestigious London theater award” [GoMN]
No deep cuts, but not a bad list:
.OK @jheil, my Top 3 @TheReplacements songs:— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 10, 2017
1. Alex Chilton
2. Can't Hardly Wait
3. Unsatisfied#thechildrenbythemillions
PSA: “Don’t forget to change your clocks this weekend” [Pioneer Press]
Most Commented