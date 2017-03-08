Fairview and HealthEast plan merger
Big hospital merger. MPR’s Mark Zdechlik reports: “Two Twin Cities health systems are merging. Fairview and HealthEast announced Wednesday that they will combine. … The tie-up continues a national trend of hospital consolidation. … ‘Bringing Fairview and HealthEast together will create a world-class health system committed to serving our communities and the region,’ said James Hereford, Fairview president and CEO. ‘Our organizations are stronger together. By joining forces, we can expand clinical services and combine our expertise to serve patients where they live and work, giving them access to the widest range of care choices available.’”
In other news from the greatest health care system in the world… The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports: “A contract dispute means that about 70,000 people with Blue Cross health insurance could lose in-network access this summer to Children’s Minnesota, the state’s largest pediatric hospital system. … Children’s announced Wednesday that it has terminated its contract with Eagan-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, which is one of the state’s largest health insurers, and is mailing letters to patients about the change. … Unless the parties come to an agreement, Children’s would become an out-of-network provider for Blue Cross patients as soon as July 5.”
They made up at the end, though. The Washington Post’s Sean Sullivan reports: “A tense moment erupted Tuesday between Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Al Franken (D-Minn.) during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, leading Grassley to bang his gavel and abruptly end an argument over recent comments by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. … Grassley, the chairman of the committee, accused Franken of asking Sessions a ‘gotcha’ question during his confirmation hearing in January. Franken insisted he did no such thing.”
Jeez, what does it take to get a bad rating? The Star Tribune’s Randy Furst writes: “Two years ago, the city of Minneapolis began rating apartment buildings based on their condition, maintenance and need for city services. … The best-kept buildings — dubbed Tier 1 — require inspections every eight years and pay a lower license fee. At the other end, Tier 3 buildings — the worst classification — must be inspected annually and pay higher prices for licenses. The goal, the city says, is to keep a close eye on the problem properties and make the landlords who own them pay for the extra effort. … But a review of the ratings shows they don’t always square with the conditions at apartment buildings around the city. Landlord Stephen Frenz’s buildings racked up 453 building violations from 2013 to March 2016, yet 61 of his 66 apartment buildings were rated in Tier 1 and the remaining five were rated Tier 2.”
In other news…
A serious charge: “Al Franken: I think Jeff Sessions committed perjury” [CNN]
Gopher football sex-assault scandal far from over: “Woman appeals decision clearing Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in alleged sex assault” [Pioneer Press]
To be clear, he was trying to break up the rally: “Sen. Tim Kaine's son arrested during Trump rally at MN Capitol” [Pioneer Press]
Someone overestimated the secondary market for corn roasters: “St. Paul Mexican restaurant gets stolen corn roaster back” [Star Tribune]
Also, they should have to eat ten “Blazin” wings: “Buffalo Wild Wings' Execs Should 'Put Their Money Where Their Mouth Is,' Activist Investor Says” [The Street]
Mesmerizing: “Lake Superior Plate Ice Stacking Video, 2017 Edition” [Perfect Duluth Day]
Are you going? “Palace Theatre's opening weekend” [Pioneer Press]
Paul ain’t the only Minnesota giant:
High winds injure Highway 61/North Shore icon Pierre the Voyageur! Pierre's people say they may put the arm in a sling b/4 repair! :) pic.twitter.com/kzwWBi3B50— Cathy Wurzer (@CathyWurzer) March 8, 2017
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
65 comments
-
36 comments
-
31 comments
-
28 comments
-
22 comments
Comments (1)
Hitting a nerve
Senator Charles Grassley's attempt to demeans Senator Franken's question as a "gotcha" question tells me this question and Jeff Sessions answer hit a nerve. Senator Grassley has shown in the past that he is one of the few Republicans who have some integrity and intelligence. I hope there's enough to set aside partisanship to get to the bottom of "Russia-gate".