Federal public television budget cuts to hit small stations hardest
Not exactly standing up for the little guy. The Star Tribune’s Neal Justin reports: “Public TV and radio stations in Minnesota would take a financial hit if President Trump is successful in eliminating the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. But for smaller operations, the outcome could be more dire. … ‘If it goes away, we go away,’ said Margaret Rousu, general manager for KKWE-FM, which serves the White Earth Indian Reservation and the surrounding region of northwestern Minnesota. ‘We’re nothing like National Public Radio or Minnesota Public Radio. We have a 45 percent unemployment rate on our reservation. Half the kids are considered to be living in poverty. We don’t have the kind of money in our community to support us.’”
Minneapolis Fed prez Neel Kashkari has a blog post explaining his vote against raising the interest rate. He writes: “In summary, I dissented because the key data I look at to assess how close we are to meeting our dual mandate goals haven’t changed much at all since our prior meeting. We are still coming up short on our inflation target, and the job market continues to strengthen, suggesting that slack remains. Once the data do support a tightening of monetary policy, I would prefer the next policy move by the FOMC to be publishing a detailed plan that explains how and when we will begin to normalize our balance sheet. Once we put that plan in place, and we see the market reaction to it, we can return to using the federal funds rate to remove monetary accommodation when the data call for it.”
Big Politico Magazine story on the Green Line. Erick Tricky writes: “When the first light-rail trains set out between Minneapolis and St. Paul, the two cities threw a party 11 miles long. At the ribbon-cutting in downtown St. Paul, politicians proclaimed their hopes that the new Green Line would re-twin the Twin Cities, bridging an old rivalry. At a stop on the University of Minnesota’s campus in Minneapolis, Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders mingled with the crowd, and the university’s Goldy the Gopher mascot posed for photos. And along St. Paul’s University Avenue, at the stations that almost didn’t get built, people of every color joined the party: a Hmong dance troupe in St. Paul’s Little Mekong district and African-immigrant restaurateurs in a tented food-court stop two miles west.”
Well, her words live on. KSTP reports: “A Minneapolis city committee voted Thursday to move forward with demolition of a house that once belonged to a noted author. …The modest two-story house on the 2600 block of 44th Street in the city's Linden Hills neighborhood was once home to Brenda Ueland.”
In other news…
Who’d have thought this would get so interesting? “Lawmaker pay panel sticks with $45K; court fight ahead?” [MPR]
Bad news: “DNR: Invasive silver carp found in St. Croix River” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
Interesting: “How cops say they cracked woman's 1987 St. Paul strangulation” [Pioneer Press]
Bob Collins: “Why I volunteered for Super Bowl week” [MPR]
Quite a few Minnesotans on this team: “Women's national hockey team to sit out world championships” [MPR]
After yesterday’s 2Pac story, here’s this: “Minnesota newspaper makes statement to community with empty front page” [Pioneer Press]
Free DQ alert: “Dairy Queens Across the Country Will Be Giving Away Free Cones on Monday — Here’s Why” [Food & Wine]
Don’t be stupid out there: “DPS Puts Extra DWI Patrols Out For St. Patrick’s Day” [WCCO]
