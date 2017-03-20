Federal report calls Hennepin County Sheriff Dept. ‘non-cooperative’ with ICE
“Non-cooperative” with whom? In the Strib, Mila Koumpilova writes, “The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office landed in the first federal report calling out local law enforcement agencies that do not routinely honor requests to hold detainees for immigration officials. A new requirement under President Trump’s executive order on immigration enforcement, the weekly reports will list the number of immigrants released after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) asked that they be held until the agency could take them into custody.”
Fair question. Josephine Marcotty of the Strib writes, “Minnesota has spent $761 million from the state's 2008 Legacy Amendment to clean up and protect lakes and streams, but it's too soon to know whether it's doing any good. But clarity should emerge in the coming years as the state implements a strategic plan tracking changes watershed by watershed, the Office of Legislative Auditor said in a new report Monday.”
I mean, would you? A Bloomberg story, by Laura Keller, says, “Wells Fargo & Co. said credit-card applications dropped 55 percent in February from a year earlier, the biggest decline since a scandal involving fake accounts erupted in September. Retail customers opened 43 percent fewer checking accounts in February, marking the sixth straight month of declines since regulators fined the bank over the creation of unauthorized accounts.”
What do you get for $7 billion? CNBC’s Krystina Gustafson says, “Target on Monday gave shoppers a peek at what its $7 billion investment into the business could mean for their local stores. Coming to the Houston area in October, Target's first fully redesigned shop will include two separate entrances: one for time-crunched shoppers, and another for those who want to browse fashion or beauty. The ‘speed’ entrance will lead shoppers to the redesigned grocery aisle, which will include grab-and-go items. It also provides quick access to a wine and beer shop, self-checkout lanes and a counter dedicated to online order pickup. Outside, there will be reserved parking spots for shoppers who want their items delivered to their cars.” Wine!? In a grocery store? Not in Minnesota, by god!
This is not good. A Forum News Service story says, “A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer apparently shot and killed himself in the parking area of the U.S. port of entry in northeast Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. A Customs and Border Protection spokesman confirmed that the shooting is believed to have occurred about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pigeon River crossing on the border between Minnesota and Ontario near Grand Portage on the North Shore.”
Also horrible. Another Forum story says, “A 4-year-old boy has died after an accidental hanging at a Mankato store on Saturday, police said. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the Again Thrift & More store after the boy was found unresponsive in a dressing room. While a relative was using a dressing room, the 4-year-old crawled underneath another dressing room door and once inside, the hood of his jacket accidentally became caught on a hook and he was asphyxiated, police Cmdr. Daniel Schisel said.”
Small value on this edition of jackpot justice. In the PiPress, Josh Verges says, “A former University of Minnesota researcher was sexually harassed by a supervisor but suffered no actual damages, a federal jury in Minneapolis said Friday after a two-week trial. Stephanie Jenkins, a doctoral student who left school in 2012 after reporting the harassment, wanted compensation for the career she said she was unable to pursue. But the judge instructed the jury to compensate her only for emotional pain and suffering and only that which was not caused by her quitting school. Ultimately, the jury awarded Jenkins just $1, finding that the damages had no monetary value.” And her legal fees are how much?
