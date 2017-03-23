House proposal would cut early childhood education program
The AP story by Brian Edwards says: “Minnesota House Republicans took a defiant stance against Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton Thursday with a proposal to eliminate his flagship early childhood education program, close an arts school and remove multiple automatic budget increases for school programs. With a larger than expected $1.65 billion budget surplus, Dayton announced earlier this month that he wanted to put $175 million toward preschool programs in the state. But as House Republicans rolled out their budget proposals this week, cuts to the early education program and the Perpich Center for Arts Education have shown that lawmakers are preparing for a larger fight over budget negotiations.”
Al is still getting attention. Jeet Heer at The New Republic writes, “It was only a matter of time before the presidential chatter began. Al Franken, the comedian-turned-politician from Minnesota, kept a conspicuously low profile during his first term in the Senate, sticking quietly to policy matters to convince the world that he was a serious guy, not just a celebrity with a political jones. But since Donald Trump’s election (and Franken’s re-election), the senator has been busting out all over, mainly due to his expert grilling of the Trump nominees that liberals most love to hate. Franken laid a perjury trap for attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions during his confirmation, and then, for his next act, uncovered education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos’s deep ignorance of education policy. This week, Franken’s deft questioning made vividly clear the callousness of Neil Gorsuch’s judicial philosophy—and turned a Supreme Court nomination fight into a public conversation about the conservative bias for corporations over people.”
No. 22! The Strib’s Paul Walsh and Karen Zamora write: “Saying that Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau’s handling of turmoil in the city ‘has made her a leadership role model,’ Fortune magazine on Thursday ranked her No. 22 on its annual list of the 'World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.'”
From the Strib’s Brandon Stahl: “The Minneapolis Police Department has opened an internal investigation into its handling of rape allegations against a University of Minnesota law professor who spent three weeks in jail on multiple felony charges before they were dropped for lack of evidence. A review of police and court records provided by professor Francesco Parisi’s attorneys shows that the Hennepin County attorney’s office filed the charges despite not getting any corroborating evidence that Parisi committed the sexual assault.”
The Hennepin Theater Trust has a new leader. A release says: “The Hennepin Theatre Trust Board of Directors announces today that Mark Nerenhausen is the new president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. He will begin his new role on April 3, 2017. Nerenhausen is the Founding Director and Professor of Practice of the Janklow Arts Leadership Program at Syracuse University. He previously served as president and CEO of the $354 million AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas. While there, he secured AT&T as a naming sponsor, raised more than $4 million in the first year of operations, created a governing board and instituted an integrated business information platform.”
This … continues. For the PiPress, Christopher Magan writes, “Attorneys for parents who are challenging Minnesota’s teachers union protections have asked the state Court of Appeals to overturn a judge’s October decision to throw out their case. St. Paul mother Roxanne Draughn and three other parents filed a lawsuit last April alleging that teacher tenure and other union rules protect bad teachers and exacerbate the state’s academic achievement gap between poor and minority students and their peers.”
Do not attempt this on your street. Says Dave Orrick in the PiPress, “Highway cameras caught the action Wednesday night when a Minnesota State Patrol trooper abruptly ended a high-speed chase that began in St. Paul and ended on Interstate 694. According to the State Patrol’s Facebook page, it started when St. Paul cops were pursuing a suspected stolen vehicle on Interstate 35E near Maryland Avenue. The state patrol took the chase over when the suspect left the city limits. When the suspect slowed to exit 694, one of the numerous state troopers in pursuit caused the suspect to spin out by colliding with the rear of his car, a type of ‘pursuit intervention technique.’”
