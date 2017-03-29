Man investigated in Wetterling case plans suit against Stearns County sheriff
Still some unresolved matters from the Wetterling case. The Star Tribune’s Pam Louwagie reports: “A man investigated as a suspect in the disappearance of Jacob Wetterling intends to sue the Stearns County sheriff and others alleging that they misrepresented evidence to get search warrants targeting him. … The lawsuit on behalf of Dan Rassier, 61, will be filed Wednesday in federal court in the Twin Cities, said his attorney, Michael Padden. … ‘Like typical criminals, they left their fingerprints all over everything,’ Padden told the Star Tribune. ‘They submitted false information to secure a search warrant [targeting Rassier]. This is chilling. This could happen to any citizen.’”
Minnesota must a must. The Pioneer Press’ Jess Fleming reports: “When you drink a Minnesota-made wine, you can be assured that more than half of the liquid in your glass came from grapes grown in this state. … But two Minnesota wineries want to change that. … The owners of Alexis Bailly Vineyard in Hastings and Next Chapter Winery in New Prague have filed a lawsuit challenging the state law that requires 51 percent of a Minnesota farm winery’s grapes to be grown here. … ‘Our clients want to continue to make Minnesota wines, but they also want the freedom to make a wider variety of wines that their consumers want,’ said Meagan Forbes, an attorney for the Institute of Justice, which is helping the wineries with their lawsuit.”
Gorsuch will get no love from the North Star State. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brady Slater writes: “Sen. Amy Klobuchar told the News Tribune on Wednesday that she will not support President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. … ‘Senators have a solemn obligation to advise and consent on a president's nominee for the Supreme Court,’ Klobuchar said in an emailed statement to the News Tribune. ‘... His judicial record on critical issues including the rights of children with disabilities, campaign finance, and preserving health and safety protections have led me to conclude that I cannot support his nomination.’ … Klobuchar joins Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., in denying support to Gorsuch. ”
Well, should help with that rural population loss. The Brainerd Dispatch’s Chelsey Perkins reports: “After hearing from nearly 30 community members Tuesday, the Crow Wing County Board voted down a motion to reinstitute the practice of distributing condoms through its family home visit program. … The issue was on the agenda Tuesday at the request of Commissioner Rachel Reabe Nystrom, who said she wanted the board to clear up confusion arising from a recent action to halt condom distribution.”
Rep. Ellison throws down the gauntlet:
Anyone who supports a bill allowing ISPs to sell your browsing history ought to release their own browsing history first.— Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) March 28, 2017
It's only fair. pic.twitter.com/1eVubv6UWl
