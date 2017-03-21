Minneapolis sues ‘Rehab Addict’ star
The city v. the star. Says Adam Belz in the Strib, “The city of Minneapolis is suing reality-TV house re-habber Nicole Curtis and asking the court to take back a north Minneapolis house she bought from the city in 2012. Curtis, star of the HGTV show ‘Rehab Addict,’ bought the dilapidated house in the Jordan neighborhood for $2, under a contract that required her to ‘substantially complete construction’ of improvements on the house within a year of the sale, along with delivering regular progress reports to the city. The city alleges in the suit that Curtis’ firm, Detroit Renovations, ‘failed to redevelop the property,’ pay property taxes or maintain insurance on the house. The city alleges breach of contract and asks the court to give the property back to the city.” If this story gets bigger, Reese Witherspoon could play her in the movie.
Yeah, there are similarities. Matt Egan for CNN Money reports, “The notorious sales goals at the heart of the Wells Fargo scandal bear similarities with the flawed compensation systems that fueled the mortgage crisis, a top Federal Reserve official said. The ‘widespread fraud’ at Wells Fargo shows the ‘powerful role — for good or bad — that incentives can play,’ New York Federal Reserve president Bill Dudley said in a speech in London on Tuesday. … KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl warned in a report to clients that if Wells Fargo's account opening metrics don't improve soon, it could ‘force us to reconsider the long-term growth potential’ of the retail bank.”
I mean, it’s not like another stadium. But it’ll do. The Strib editorializes, “These are important days for Minnesota’s bid to host Expo 2023 — a three-month World’s Fair — six years hence. Since Sunday, a delegation from the Paris-based Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) has been in the Twin Cities, meeting corporate and civic leaders, exploring the proposed Expo site near TCF Bank Stadium, and evaluating the appeal of the theme, ‘Wellness and Well-Being for All: Healthy People, Healthy Planet.’ Permit us to echo what the BIE representatives from eight countries undoubtedly have heard repeatedly since they arrived: Minnesota would be an excellent choice for Expo 2023.”
We don’t care how wise you are. You’re too old. For KVRR-TV up in the Red River Valley, TJ Nelson reports, “Judge Galen Vaa of Moorhead has lost his legal challenge to a Minnesota law that forces judges to retire at the age of 70. Judge Vaa claims the mandatory retirement age for district court judges is discriminatory and unconstitutional. A Ramsey County district court judge ruled that the Minnesota Constitution gives the legislature authority to impose the mandatory retirement.”
Speaking of … who doesn’t like time-lapse video? An MPR story says, “A time-lapse video currently being shared around social media was four years in the making, and it lasts about four minutes. The video is comprised of sped-up footage of the Fargo-Moorhead area. It shows everything from live concerts to downtown nightlife to people feeding ducks at the park. Filmmakers Evan Balko and Preston Sternson gathered the shots over the past four years, with the support of the Arts Partnership, a local organization that helps sustain art in the community, and the many venues that allowed them access to gather footage.”
Ex-Stribber Mike Kaszuba has a piece at Public Record Media on the Prince death effect at Chanhassen city hall. “On the day after Prince died last year, Chanhassen’s mayor was very much in demand. CNN, the cable news network, wanted Mayor Denny Laufenburger to appear on Wolf Blitzer’s show to talk about what the Minnesota music legend had meant to the city. Prince had lived in the Minneapolis suburb for many years, and in the aftermath of his sudden death, the city drafted a statement saying it was ‘very proud that he called Chanhassen his home.’ But before going on the air, Chanhassen’s mayor privately told CNN that he did not really know Prince — an admission that went to the heart of the city’s complicated relationship with the reclusive singer and songwriter.”
Another tough day for The Chinese Hoax Theory. At MPR Paul Huttner says, “If you live in Minnesota you probably support the idea of renewable energy research. You are also likely to believe that global warming is real, according to The Yale Project on Climate Communication. Data from the newly updated Yale Climate Opinion Maps shows more than 8 of 10 Minnesotans (84%) support funding for renewable energy research. The study shows 71% of Minnesotans ‘trust climate scientists about global warming.’” What? More than The Guy With the Orange Combover and your drunk pal Leo at the bar?
Most Commented