Minnesotans could see big changes in federal assistance under Obamacare replacement plan
But it’ll be “terrific-er”! Christopher Snowbeck and Glenn Howatt of the Strib report, “The health bill introduced this week by Congressional Republicans would repeal major parts of the Affordable Care Act, rescinding the mandate that you buy health insurance and threatening to roll back Medicaid coverage for thousands of Minnesotans. … Instead, it would offer fixed-dollar tax credits that vary, to some degree, by age and income … . That could result in smaller subsidies for many consumers in states like Minnesota, where premiums are higher than the nation average. But there also would be winners in the state, including higher-income residents who did not qualify for premium subsidies under the ACA but might now receive tax credits.”
Says Mark Zedechlik for MPR, “A Kaiser Family Foundation analysis indicates residents in southern Minnesota and much of the western part of the state would see subsidies drop by one-quarter to one-half in 3 years. For 60-year-olds in some areas, federal assistance could drop $10,000 a year. In Morrison County, where nearly three out of four voters supported Donald Trump, a 40-year-old making $30,000 would see a drop in federal assistance of $540 — a 15 percent drop. By contrast, several Twin Cities counties which voted for Clinton would see their assistance levels rise.” We're gonna need a wall to keep them from pouring into the Cities now.
Tangentially related. In the PiPress, Sarah Horner writes, “A former executive at St. Jude Medical Inc. admitted in court to swindling the company out of more than $100,000 and taking a copy of its strategic plan with him after he was fired. Bryan Charles Szweda pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court on Tuesday to one count of felony-level theft by swindle for the scheme, which dates back to 2014, according to court records.”
Personal and medicinal. That’s their story. Says Mary Lynn Smith for the Strib, “A Minnesota State Patrol trooper making a recent traffic stop along Interstate 94 in western Minnesota uncovered $1.75 million in high-grade marijuana, leading to felony charges against three St. Paul men. It was one of the largest seizures of marijuana in the State Patrol’s history. The 570 pounds of marijuana, likely on its way to the Twin Cities, was shrink-wrapped and stacked inside 18 large duffel bags in the bed of a pickup truck. When investigators unloaded it, the 1¼-pound packages of pot stacked nearly 7 feet high and 10 feet wide.”
So that’s it? A St. Cloud Times story says, “Ice-out on lakes creeps closer to Central Minnesota, as a number of lakes in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota reported ice-out, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. At least 10 lakes in Martin County Minnesota reported ice-out on Monday, and a number of Twin Cities lakes, including Nokomis and Calhoun, reported ice-out on Tuesday. A majority of the lakes reported set a record for earliest ice-out … .” I say there’ll be at least three guys who’ll still drive their trucks out on ‘em.
Related. Melissa Lentz of FOX21-TV in Duluth, reports, “Over the weekend, the first fatal motorcycle crash of the season occurred in Redwood County. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Sunday around 6 p.m. on the 400 block of Central Street in Sandborn. A 60-year-old man was negotiating a curve when he crashed into the ditch. The rider was not wearing a helmet, and according to authorities, alcohol played a factor in this accident. … this is the second earliest motorcycle fatality ever in Minnesota.”
Your Congressional delegation, doing the work you sent them to do. In City Pages, Taylor Danz writes, “Forty-two days into his presidency, Donald Trump hasn't released his tax returns, barring voters from knowing whether his investments pose a conflict with U.S. policy. Three Minnesotans are doing their best to keep it that way. Republican Congressmen Tom Emmer, Jason Lewis, and Erik Paulsen all voted last week to maintain the president’s secrets. A bill by Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) would have forced Trump to release the last 10 years’ worth of returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, which would then review the documents before voting to send the information to the full House. But even this modest effort was shot down with the help of Minnesota’s Republicans. And they’re not eager to explain their votes … .” Gotta be careful. Obama could have a “tapp” on their wires.
Also fighting for the regular people. MPR’s Tim Pugmire reports, “State employees are urging Minnesota lawmakers to preserve their newly-acquired benefit of paid parental leave. DFL Gov. Mark Dayton took administrative steps last year to grant six weeks of paid leave to about 32,000 state workers. But the benefit will soon go away unless the Republican-controlled Legislature approves it this session. … Republicans have raised concerns about the way the Dayton administration granted the benefit outside of contract negotiations. ‘That should have been done legislatively,’ said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa.”
