New housing construction up in Twin Cities
Just don’t say bubble! The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta reports: “Housing construction in the Twin Cities metro soared in March, the Builders Association of the Twin Cities said Friday. … During the month, builders were issued 520 permits to build 915 houses and apartments, according to data compiled by the Keystone Report for the association. … That was a nearly 30 percent increase in the number of permits and a 50 percent increase in the number of planned units, making it the fourth monthly increase in a row and the most number of permits in at least a decade.”
Seems reasonable. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “Winter is over, but a towering mountain of road salt still sits in a vast storage shed at the Minnesota Department of Transportation's district headquarters here. … Part of the salty surplus is due to this year's unusual weather. But there's another reason: Over the last few years, MnDOT has been cutting back on using salt to melt ice on the state's highways. … ‘We're always looking for ways to reduce the amount of salt, save money and protect the traveling public,’ said Jamie Hukriede, district maintenance engineer.”
Huh, it's almost like having the president personally intervene in every plant closing is not a sound economic platform. The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer’s Olivera Perkins report: “ The 3M Elyria plant will close this summer despite the efforts of workers and politicians to enlist President Donald Trump to help save about 140 manufacturing jobs. … The workers launched a YouTube video campaign to get Trump to save their jobs, and show that he could ‘Make America Great Again.’ Sen. Sherrod Brown and Elyria Mayor Holly Brinda, both Democrats, lobbied the White House to keep the plant open. Brown even had a telephone conversation with Trump. Brown's office is said to have been in communication with the Trump administration as late as last week about trying to keep theses jobs in Ohio.”
Hot Prince take in Entertainment Weekly. Chuck Arnold writes: “Purple Rain may always be considered the crowning achievement of Prince Rogers Nelson’s career. But in many ways Sign o’ the Times — released 30 years ago today — is the definitive Prince album. Certainly, this ambitious (even for him) double LP is most representative of the many different musical shades of the Purple One. In celebration of the anniversary, EW is ranking all 16 tracks of His Royal Majesty’s masterpiece.”
In other news…
So, not a fan: “‘He’s a Charlatan’: Keith Ellison Explains How Trump Tricked the White Working Class” [Vanity Fair]
Life’s great questions: “How long will it take for a car to fall through ice? Make a bet for this Minn. tradition” [MPR]
R.I.P.: “Bob Goff, St. Paul public relations pioneer, dies at 80” [Pioneer Press]
Most Commented