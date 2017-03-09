Republican lawmakers look to loosen gun restrictions in Minnesota
Brian Edwards of the AP says, “Republican lawmakers in Minnesota want to remove permitting requirements to carry a gun and create a ‘stand your ground’ law with pair of bills that a House committee heard Wednesday. The GOP-led Legislature is seeking to capitalize on its majority by passing the two bills that are popular with their constituents. The elimination of permit requirements and broader immunity for shooters acting in self-defense were debated at hearings a day after a gun safety rally at the Capitol in opposition to the two measures. Republican Rep. Jim Nash, who authored both bills, said they will strengthen the state's Second Amendment rights without compromising safety.” Because nothing is more imperiled than Second Amendment rights.
At MPR, Brandt Williams writes, “If passed, the law would still allow gun owners to voluntarily undergo training. The bill was also opposed by several law enforcement groups. Representatives from the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and the Minnesota County Attorney's Association all testified against the proposal. Dennis Flaherty, of the Minnesota police and peace officer's group said the bill poses a safety risk for law enforcement officers. People who favor the bill say the time and money required to undergo handgun training to obtain a permit can prevent some people from exercising their Second Amendment rights.” Say what?
Need fresher pinot? Kristen Leigh Painter in the Strib tells us, “Sun Country Airlines soon will fly Twin Cities passengers to California’s wine country — the only carrier to offer nonstop service on the route. The Eagan-based airline announced plans for Wednesday service between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport during northern California’s harvest season.” Santa Rosa. Nice place.
What year is this again? Laura Engle of FoxNews says, “The hard rocking, theatrical loving, Alice Cooper is currently out tour, grinding out his hits for his fans, but apparently not everyone in Minnesota is looking forward to the volume of his show: That’s North Mankato resident Barb Church, addressing the City Council to protest the loud concerts that she claims ramp up to 110 decibels at times when hard rock and rap concerts play across the river from her community.” I thought Alice had been buried in a Scottsdale golf course 20 years ago.
That guy. The AP reports, “A former Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy who killed his wife and sister-in-law but was found not legally responsible because of his ailing health died Tuesday, his defense attorney said. Attorney Jessa Nicholson Goetz, who represented ex-deputy Andrew Steele during his trial, said the 42-year-old died at UW Hospital in Madison of complications from Lou Gehrig’s disease. … Investigators said Steele fatally shot his wife, Ashlee Steele, and her sister, Kacee Tollefsbol of Lake Elmo, at the couple’s suburban Madison home in 2014, then tried to kill himself. Steele’s attorneys said he suffered from a neurocognitive disorder resulting from Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS, which attacks nerve cells that control muscles. Prosecutors said Steele suffered from a depression disorder but was not insane, and that he planned the murders.”
More problematic than expired tabs. Says Mara Gottfried for the PiPress, “A deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Commerce was among several men arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in St. Paul. Police took Michael Shane Deal, 46, of Litchfield, Minn., into custody on Tuesday about 3 p.m., according to a police report. Deal, who could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday, was deputy commissioner of the state Commerce Department’s financial institutions division, but was no longer an employee of the department as of Wednesday evening.”
Comments (5)
Pleading poverty
“‘…the time and money required to undergo handgun training to obtain a permit can prevent some people from exercising their Second Amendment rights.‘” Say what?”
Training currently takes a few hours, and my local gun shop charges $150 for the sessions, which mostly consist of "Know your weapon," and "Think about what you're doing before you pull the trigger." These general courses are decidedly NOT any sort of combat training. For that, you get individualized instruction at a considerably higher price. I'd guess providers could charge much less, but as small businesses, training sessions for people applying for a carry permit provide an opportunity for profit that business owners don't want to ignore. More interesting, to me at least, is the notion that some gun owners are prevented from carrying their weapons legally because they can't afford the permit. I confess I"m surprised by the new-found concern of gun advocates for the welfare of the poor…
Ha, mine cost $60
And consisted of a little gun handling, some pretty racist videos of situations people have gotten into, 100% of which contain a person of color being the bad guy. At the shooting portion he set up on trap shooting lanes, out bullets were bouncing off concrete and ricocheting off into god knows where. It was ridiculous.
I've been handling guns since the age of 5, bb guns and 22s, at 12 I was shooting the big guns. I am very comfortable handling any type of weapon, I carried ONCE and doubt that I will ever do it again. If you want to be responsible about it you need to be cognizant of where that gun is at all times, what the status of the gun is, is a round chambered, (They say its no good if there isn't one in the chamber.) If you have to leave it in the car you can't forget it. My truck has been broken into twice, I don't want some stupid kid finding my carry gun and going off and shooting someone, intentionally or accidentally. No there is a lot of responsibility that comes with carrying that gun. Just being able to buy one should not be all that's required.
Vouchers
Maybe they can let the poor use school vouchers on gun instruction? :-P It's funny though, doesn't a handgun cost several hundred dollars, a gun safe the same, and ammunition and training time at the gun range all cost money. Isn't training just part of the budget? Or do people really just buy a gun at a pawn shop, load it up with ammo, and stick it under their pillow, with no further practice?
We need stricter laws regarding handguns
We need stricter laws regarding the purchase and use of handguns. I would like to see statistics on how the presence of a handgun deterred a crime. I get not think of one incident in my life involving family, friends, or a acquaintances where someone needed a handgun to protect themselves. The arguments for loosing up guns laws are unsubstantiated and, in my opinion, trying to scare people into believing Minnesota is more dangerous than it is.
IPhone
Maybe they have to decide on whether to spend a few hundred dollars on that new IPhone or their gun permit. They've got to make those decisions themselves.