In reversal, Chisago County votes to allow Islamic cemetery
Change of heart? MPR’s Peter Cox reports: “A request to allow an Islamic cemetery on parcel of property in rural Chisago County was unanimously approved by the county commissioners Wednesday after the same commission denied the same request in December. … After pressure from the U.S. Justice Department, the siting of a Muslim cemetery may go forward in rural Chisago County. The county commissioners voted in December to deny the project. … A Bosnian Muslim organization asked for the permit to use land for a cemetery just south of Lindstrom. The commission originally declined to issue the permit by a vote of 3-2. On March 1, the Justice Department told the board it was investigating.”
Sounds like some bad stuff. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A trapper with a long history of conservation violations and another Iron Range man have been charged with illegally setting hundreds of wire snares across a wide swath of northeastern Minnesota and taking at least one wolf, foxes and other wildlife. … ‘It’s the biggest illegal trapping case, with the largest number of traps, that I have ever been a part of,’ Lt. Brent Speldrich, a district enforcement supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in the Duluth area, said Wednesday. ‘It’s the biggest we’ve seen in this region.’ ”
Every Day I Need Access-to-your-search-history. City Pages’ Mike Mullen reports:“As detailed in a report from Tony Webster earlier this week, a Hennepin County judge has granted the Edina Police Department an extraordinary degree of access to citizens' Google history, as cops attempt to crack the case of an attempted wire transfer fraud. … In specific, police want to know who has searched for a particular name used as part of that fraud. Typed into Google, a search for the same name -- ‘Douglas’ something, according to a warrant -- also turns up photos that were used on a fake passport by the criminal, who was seeking a fraudulent wire transfer of $28,500. … Cops figure if they could just find out who in that affluent suburb has Googled that name, they'd narrow their suspect list right down. Of course, people's Google search history not only isn't public, it's not usually available to local cops trying to bust a small-time swindler.”
Minneapolis Fed prez was sole no-vote on interest-rate hike. MarketWatch’s Greg Robb reports: “Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday surprised analysts with his dissent from the U.S. central bank’s decision to raise interest rates. … Kashkari wasn’t known as a strident dove by Fed watchers. He was seen as closer to middle-of-the-road. … Michael Gregory, head of U.S. economist at BMO Capital Markets, was one of few economists to forecast a Kashkari dissent. Before the Fed meeting, Gregory noted that Kashkari the economy has more room to run before creating unwanted inflation pressures.”
In other news…
