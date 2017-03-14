Sunday sales gambit nets Surdyk's Liquors a license suspension
He was, you know, kinda asking for it. Tim Nelson’s MPR story says, “Minneapolis on Monday came down hard on longtime liquor store owner Jim Surdyk for opening on Sunday to get a jump on the new state law that allows Sunday sales. Surdyk was slapped with a $2,000 fine and a 30-day license suspension for not waiting until the new state law takes effect to begin selling on Sundays. The license suspension kicks in on July 2, the very day the new law takes hold, giving his competitors five Sundays to sell with Surdyk's on the sidelines.”
The Court of Appeals weighs in on school segretation suit. Bob Collins for MPR writes, “The Minnesota Court of Appeals has derailed a lawsuit claiming that segregation in public schools has deprived children of the state’s constitutional right to an education. The group One Family One Community and several parents sued the state of Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Education, Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius, the Minnesota Senate, the Minnesota House of Representatives, Gov. Mark Dayton, then Senate President Sandra L. Pappas and House Speaker Kurt Daudt in November 2015.”
Reinsurance. Says Brian Bakst for MPR, “The Minnesota House has approved a bill that would shield health insurance companies from some of the risk involved in paying for medical care. The so-called reinsurance plan would have the state share in the costliest claims. In passing the bill Monday mostly along party lines, the Republican-led House also voted down DFL Gov. Mark Dayton's plan to expand a public option.” Thank god. I mean, that’s socialism, right?
And what did The Guardian’s Graham Ruthven have to say about Minnesota’s Major League Soccer opener? “You only get one chance to make a first impression. That’s rather unfortunate for Minnesota United, who have made the worst first impression of any expansion side in Major League Soccer history, conceding 11 goals in their first two games, including six in Sunday’s humiliating home opener defeat to fellow expansion side Atlanta United. … Desperately short in quality, essentially playing in MLS with a squad equipped for the NASL, the Loons were also poorly organized at the back, perhaps getting caught up in the occasion that comes with a crowd of 35,043 who braved snowy conditions.” Wait ‘til he gets a load of the Twins.
I’m betting he ran on a “law and order” platform. In the Strib John Reinan reports, “When local businessman James Hunter was elected mayor of Crosby, Minn., last fall, he made it clear that he had a low opinion of the police department … . On Monday, Hunter's opinion of the police probably hit rock bottom after they charged him with four felonies in Crow Wing District Court. Hunter, 68, and his lover, 46-year-old Candice McCartan, both were charged with theft by swindle in an alleged scheme to con McCartan's husband out of nearly $90,000. Hunter also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, fraud and receiving stolen property.”
Support for the boss. Evan Ramstad, in the Strib’s business section, reports, “A sizable group of Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. franchisees on Monday expressed support for the company and Chief Executive Sally Smith in a fight with an activist shareholder over business strategy. The group said it appreciated the ideas put forth by the shareholder, Mick McGuire of San Francisco-based Marcato Capital Management, but added it believed the company's executives were ‘listening and responding appropriately.’"
Thelma and Louise have nothing on this guy. Beth Leipholtz of the Forum News Service says, “The fact that 38-year-old James Sundby of Wadena is alive after driving his car off an embankment, flying over 210 feet of open water and coming to rest on the ice of Lake L’Homme Dieu is what Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels calls a ‘miracle.’ After surviving the crash, Sundby apparently waded through the frigid lake water and then in and out of a nearby home before law enforcement could find him. … Though the circumstances surrounding the crash are still unclear, Wyffels says drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor and that Sundby faces no criminal charges.”
No deal for AP. Chris Thomasson of the PiPress says, “Adrian Peterson concluded his visit to Seattle on Monday with no deal being reached. The Vikings free agent arrived on Sunday and had two days to talk with team officials. But the Seahawks are doing their due diligence on free-agent running backs. The Seahawks already have brought in Eddie Lacy for a visit. They are scheduled on Tuesday to play host to Latavius Murray and Jamaal Charles will arrive on Wednesday.”
But there is one for CP: Writes the Strib's Matt Vensel: "Cordarrelle Patterson, the electric athlete who tantalized in his rookie season but never became a polished pass-catcher in purple, signed with the Raiders on Monday night."
Comments (2)
Surdyk's
In that their license wasn't taken away, I would say Surdyk's won. Their gamble paid off.
But
A fine and a 30-day suspension of his license is going to cost Surdyk a lot of money. And the stunt seems to have turned off many customers. How did he win?