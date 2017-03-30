Synthetic opioid blamed for five deaths in Minnesota
Need something new to worry about? Amy Forliti at the AP reports, “Minnesota authorities said Thursday that the dangerous drug carfentanil is to blame for five recent overdose deaths in the state, and could be a factor in up to five additional cases where confirmation is pending. The confirmed overdoses represent the first known carfentanil deaths in Minnesota, said Andrew Baker, chief Hennepin County Medical Examiner. … Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that's used as an elephant tranquilizer. It's 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.”
Yet another crippling blow to entrepreneurship. Says Jonathan Stempl for Reuters, “A federal judge on Thursday said Wells Fargo & Co must face litigation seeking to hold it responsible for billions of dollars of claimed investor losses stemming from its alleged failures as a trustee overseeing risky residential mortgage-backed securities. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan said the plaintiffs, including a few dozen funds from BlackRock Inc, Pacific Investment Management Co, Prudential Financial Inc and TIAA-CREF, may pursue breach of contract and conflict of interest claims related to 53 trusts.”
More? Kate Raddatz at WCCO-TV says, “The former principal of Chanhassen High School is facing new charges of child pornography. Timothy Dorway appeared in Carver County court Thursday, a day after the state filed 10 additional counts against him for possessing child pornography. He was originally charged with seven counts in December. The 44-year-old told investigators early on he was drawn to video of girls between the ages of 11 and 13. But in the amended complaint, investigators say evidence showed the videos involved even younger children of both genders.” Good vetting on that guy.
Apparently, that god-like guru thing ain’t worth much in lock up. A FOX 9 story says, “An inmate of the Rush City, Minnesota prison said he ‘was doing God’s work’ when he allegedly assaulted convicted cult leader Victor Barnard in a cell. Shane Michael Kringen, 44, was charged Thursday in Chisago County with one count of first-degree assault. According to the criminal complaint, prison video surveillance shows Kringen entering Barnard’s cell on Jan. 8, staying for about one minute, then exiting. A short time later, a corrections officer conducted a security check and found Barnard bleeding inside of his cell. Barnard was taken to Regions Hospital and was treated for extensive facial fractures and lacerations, rib fractures and a collapsed lung. Doctors also determined Barnard had a traumatic brain injury and was in respiratory failure.”
A million here, a million there. David La Vaque at the Strib reports, “A record $1 million in football state tournament proceeds has the Minnesota State High School League anticipating more money to share with its schools. Charging higher ticket prices, moving tournament semifinals and finals back indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium and getting the new facility rent-free fueled a revenue surge and drop in expenses in both football and soccer. Projected proceeds of $1 million in football and about $159,000 in soccer likely are records … .”
We’re No. 5! Doug Whiteman at bankrate.com tells us Minnesota is the fifth best place in the country to retire. “No surprise that the state that’s home to Mayo Clinic ranks near the top for health care. Minnesota also provides retirees with low costs, safe cities and an all-around comfortable way of life. Just be sure to bundle up during the often harsh winters.”
But can they find me a place to park for less than $10 an hour? At MPR, Solvejg Wastvedt reports, “Minneapolis officials are stepping up patrols and outreach along Hennepin Avenue in the city's downtown. The plan launches this weekend and aims to improve safety and reduce incidents like public intoxication and catcalling. It includes increased law enforcement presence as well as extra outreach from organizations like the city's Youth Coordinating Board and the Minneapolis MAD DADS group.”
