Threats to Jewish centers being investigated as hate crimes
Seems a reasonable assumption. Says Amy Forliti for the AP, “Federal authorities said Wednesday that recent threats to two Jewish community centers in Minnesota are being investigated as hate crimes as part of a broader probe into similar threats made nationwide. FBI Special Agent in Charge Rick Thornton said that since Jan. 3, more than 140 telephone threats had been made to Jewish centers, groups or other facilities in 43 states and overseas. That includes threats made Jan. 18 to the Sabes Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park and Feb. 20 to the St. Paul Jewish Community Center. In each case, the caller’s voice is altered and the threats referenced a bomb or explosive material in the facility.”
And lethal force is the only option? MPR’s Tim Nelson says of yesterday’s police shooting, “St. Paul police shot dead Cordale Handy, 29, early Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. … De'Andre Gatewood, who lives near where the shooting occurred, witnessed some of the incident from his apartment window. He said it was too dark to see exactly what happened, but that he did see a woman outside his building who was pleading with someone on the street. ‘She was saying, "The gun isn't loaded. Put the gun down. Please don't shoot." …’ Gatewood said. Gatewood said he saw the muzzle flash from as many as six shots being fired.”
But they skipped the firepower on this one. Brandon Stahl of the Strib, (with assists from Libor Jany and Randy Furst), says, “An ex-Minneapolis police officer with a history of excessive force has been charged with felony third-degree assault, accused of kicking a man in the face during a domestic assault call last year. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Christopher Michael Reiter, 36, of Minneapolis, in connection with the May 2016 incident, which left 35-year-old Mohamed Osman with a broken nose and traumatic brain injury, according to the criminal complaint.”
Not sure if you need more on this year’s Great Tax Cut Debate. But here’s the AP. “Senate Republicans planned to release their plan Thursday for how much of a $1.65 billion budget surplus they'll devote to tax relief. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has indicated they'll likely devote most of that sum to a bevy of different tax measures. A tax bill will be a major source of contention between the state's Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton as they work to set a new two-year budget.” It has an “Unrest in Middle East” vibe to it, doesn’t it?
Wisconsin young entrepreneurs. The Forum News Service, Mike Longaecker reports, “A gas station just paces away from Pierce County’s law enforcement center might not be the most inconspicuous place for a drug deal, but prosecutors allege that’s just what a trio of teens did last week. The young men were flanked by officers — including a nine-year veteran of the St. Croix Valley Drug Task Force pumping gas into his squad car — who watched them make the sale of a quarter-pound of marijuana on March 9, according to charges filed in the case.” Fifteen years from now, those kids will be in the Wisconsin Legislature.
The crackdown gets local. In the PiPress the story says, “Federal authorities arrested 26 people in Minnesota this past week, part of a five-state targeted enforcement operation aimed at criminal immigrants. In all, 86 foreign nationals were arrested during the three-day operation in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, according to a statement released by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.” But where’s the wall?
Award season ain’t over yet. At MPR Nancy Yang writes, “Two Minnesota chefs remain in the running for the James Beard Awards … Steven Brown of Tilia and Jorge Guzman of Brewer's Table at Surly Brewing Co., both of Minneapolis, were named Best Chef: Midwest finalists Wednesday. The James Beard Awards are among the most prestigious in the food world, recognizing the best in food — from restaurants to cookbooks to writing and programming — across North America.”
Ok, let’s see what this baby can do. Brad Todd of the Rochester Post-Bulletin says, “You can put that pedal a little closer to the metal on Minnesota highways 30 and 56 in Southeast Minnesota starting this summer. Both highways will see increases from 55 mph to 60 mph for long stretches. On Hwy. 56, the higher speed will start at the Iowa border, where Hwy. 56 intersects with U.S. Highway 63, and continue north to Randolph. For Hwy. 30, the increased speed will run from Ellendale to Hwy. 63 south of Rochester, according to a statement from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.” My dream is to hit 55 on I-94.
Most Commented