Walz enters race for governor
A formidable candidate to be sure. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Heather J. Carlson reports: “ First District Rep. Tim Walz is running for governor. … In an interview with the Post Bulletin this morning, Walz said that after months of considering a possible bid, he has decided to run in 2018. The Mankato Democrat said he believes he has shown during his years in Congress he can work across the aisle to get things done. … ‘I think now more than ever people are just wanting (government) to work. They are not looking for the partisanship. They are not looking for me to have all the answers, but they are certainly looking for me to bring people together to find those solutions that we all know are there,’ he said.”
Franken a “no” on Gorsuch. WCCO reports: “Sen. Al Franken says he will vote against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. … The Democratic senator announced his decision on WCCO Sunday Morning, telling Esme Murphy that he fears Gorsuch will rule in favor of corporations, not workers and consumers.”
Awkward! The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “A St. Paul City Council member said Saturday that ‘pointing out systemic and institutional racism is not an attack’ on police officers. … Dai Thao was responding to St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell saying Friday that Thao had insulted the department’s employees. … ‘We can be appreciative of the individual officers and simultaneously be critical about changing systems that disenfranchise communities of color,’ Thao, who is running for mayor, said in a statement. ‘We cannot repair the trust between our police officers and the community except by having open and honest conversations with all engaged parties.’”
Few topics inspire such passion in Minnesota. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “Though St. Paul residents approved ranked-choice voting in a 2009 referendum, it may be heading for a vote in St. Paul again. … Opponents of ranked-choice voting, also called instant-runoff voting, say it has unnecessarily delayed results and hasn't delivered on supporters' promises. They're going to make their case to put it back before voters as soon as November.”
In other news…
St. Paul real estate deal: “Downtown’s Ecolab Tower: apartments, offices, hotel, or all of the above?” [Pioneer Press]
In other gubernatorial candidate news: “Congressman Nolan says he's too busy to consider bid for governor” [Minnesota News Network]
University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy researcher Michael T. Osterholm had an op-ed in the New York Times Sunday: “The Real Threat to National Security: Deadly Disease” [New York Times]
Missing since 2014: “Remains found may be those of missing Minnesota man” [Duluth News Tribune]
Well, they’re a Minnesota men’s professional sports team … “Four games in, Minnesota United looks historically bad” [City Pages]
Maybe this will help: “St. Paul Port Authority to partner with Milwaukee developer at Midway soccer site” [Pioneer Press]
Cool: “Rock of Ages Lighthouse to be restored” [Duluth News Tribune]
