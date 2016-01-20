White-nose syndrome reaches Twin Cities bats
Twin Cities bats won’t be spared white nose syndrome, apparently. The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus reports: “A lethal fungus decimating the country’s bat population has taken hold in Minnesota and has now entered the Twin Cities metro area. … State wildlife officials on Thursday confirmed white-nose syndrome affecting bats in six counties — St. Louis, Becker, Dakota, Fillmore, Goodhue and Washington — and said it’s suspected to be in four more: Lake, Pine, Ramsey and Hennepin.”
Kind of a foregone conclusion after the joint committee session, but still, there it is. KSTP reports: “The full Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a controversial housing ordinance Friday. … The ordinance prohibits landlords from denying renters because they have a Section 8 voucher, which is currently voluntary for property owners. Section 8 is a government program helping low income families pay for rent. … The measure is aimed at preventing landlords from discriminating against Section 8 voucher holders. City council members, like Elizabeth Glidden, believe it will help Minneapolis' most vulnerable find a home.”
That pesky Constitution… City Pages’ Susan Du reports: “The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office will not keep people in its jail longer than it takes to process their cases. Though Immigration and Customs Enforcement may request that illegal immigrants be imprisoned 48 hours longer for possible deportation, past court rulings have found that practice unconstitutional. … But Donald Trump, in a January executive order, directed local law enforcement agencies to help the feds as much as possible in locating and deporting people who are in the country illegally. That includes honoring ICE's demands. … Which puts Hennepin Sheriff Rich Stanek in a bit of a pickle.”
People: terrible. The Star Tribune’s Jackie Renzetti reports: “In the first whodunit of its kind in Dakota County, authorities are handling a case that involves murdered trees. … The Dakota County sheriff’s office launched an investigation Wednesday to find vandals who have stripped rings of bark from seven trees in Lebanon Hills Regional Park. This type of damage, also known as girdling, causes trees to starve and die. Costs to cut down and replace the trees will total about $5,000, said Steve Sullivan, Dakota County parks director. … Because the costs exceed $1,000, the crime will likely be charged as a felony, said Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Leko.”
