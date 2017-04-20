Candidate in Minneapolis’ 9th Ward accuses incumbent Cano of ‘Jim Crow tactics’
Sounds like a respectful, issues-focused campaign in Minneapolis’ 9th Ward. The Star Tribune’s Adam Belz reports: “Minneapolis City Council candidate Mohamed Farah is accusing Council Member Alondra Cano of ‘Jim Crow tactics’ after she questioned the credentials of many of the Somali-American delegates chosen in the Ninth Ward caucus earlier this month. … Cano's campaign filed challenges with the Minneapolis DFL saying 101 delegates elected in the near south Minneapolis caucus did not sign in to participate in the April 4 event at South High School. At least 27 delegates and alternates did not write down their addresses when they registered, Cano's campaign said, and ‘we have identified at least three delegates who do not live in the precinct they were elected in.’”
That’s a lot of canoes. The AP reports (via MPR): “A new report from the National Park Service estimates the local economic impact of visitors to Voyageurs National Park at about $24 million in 2016. … The park service says nearly 242,000 people visited Voyageurs last year, spending nearly $20 million in communities near the park. That spending supported 310 jobs and had a cumulative economic benefit of about $24.6 million in the area as a whole.”
Interesting story from MarketPlace about a surge in business for black-owned banks in the wake of the killings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling. Marielle Segarra reports: “Last July, Teri Williams was out of the office, helping her daughter move into a new apartment, when she started getting frantic phone calls. Williams is the president of Boston-based OneUnited Bank, the largest black-owned bank in the country, with $650 million in assets. Her employees were calling to tell her that people were swarming the bank. … The bank had gone from opening about 50 accounts a day to 1,000. … The sudden surge of interest stemmed from a call out to the community. Earlier that week, two black men, Philando Castile in Minnesota and Alton Sterling in Louisiana, had been shot and killed by police. Soon after, the rapper Killer Mike appeared on TV and on radio stations like Hot 107.9 in Atlanta, urging people to move their money to black-owned banks like Atlanta’s Citizen’s Trust Bank.”
Celebrate Prince Day with a visit to the Paisley Park archives. Michaelangelo Matos, in the New York Times, takes you there: “Last August, when Angie Marchese became director of archives at Paisley Park, the rock star Prince’s studio and residence, one of the first things she did was to get rid of all the candles. Festooning nearly every room of the compound, they came in all sizes, shapes, colors and scents (including a few of Prince’s own aromatic blends). … ‘We replaced all the real candles with artificial candles,’ Ms. Marchese said in an interview this week in an anteroom at the compound, as her team prepared for a series of events marking the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death on Friday. (Her crew cataloged and archived the originals.) ‘We still wanted the essence of the candles, and how they made the rooms feel, without the fire hazard,’ she explained. ‘Prince can burn Paisley Park down, but I can’t.’”
In other news…
Lend a hand if you can: “Emergency Food Pantry in Fargo says it's nearly out of food” [Inforum]
Strange and scary: “Girl Stabbed at St. Cloud Walmart” [WJON]
Vikings schedule: “Vikings' 2017 schedule littered with potholes, but has soft spots, too” [Star Tribune]
If you’re going to make an Old Fashioned with brandy, at least use Wisconsin brandy: “Wisconsin’s New Claim on the Brandy Old-Fashioned” [Punch]
Most Commented