Child abuse cases rose sharply in Minnesota last year
This is bad news. MPR reports: “Nearly 40,000 Minnesota children were suspected of being abused or neglected in 2016, 25 percent more than 2015, state officials said Tuesday in a worrisome report that also noted a huge jump in maltreatment investigations. … The data posted by the Minnesota Department of Human Services didn't explain the increases in detail but said the spike likely came from ‘increased awareness about child protection issues, changes in how reports are reviewed and a growing opioid crisis.’ … Children in struggling families — those stressed by poverty, unemployment and addiction who lack social support — are particularly at risk, the department said.”
Well this took a weird turn. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A plot twist has emerged in the case of the teenage girl from southern Minnesota whose supposed disappearance inspired a personal Facebook posting by a police chief who once was a runaway himself. … Authorities are now saying that Audrey Lukes was never missing, as her mother in Montgomery had contended for weeks, and the girl's grandparents even took her out for ice cream and gave her money while law enforcement was trying to find her. … Misdemeanor counts of falsely reporting a crime were filed last week in Le Sueur County District Court against Audrey's mother, 35-year-old Tiffany M. Lukes, and the girl's grandparents, 61-year-old Linda Lukes and 60-year-old Ronald Lukes. … Each were charged by summons and are scheduled to appear in court on June 21. If convicted, the maximum punishment is 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.”
Something fishy about this administration. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “A dozen Great Lakes states senators have sent a letter to Trump administration officials urging them to move ahead with a plan to stop Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes by stopping them at a Chicago-area lock and dam. … The carp project, which was supposed to be outlined in a February study released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was held back by the Trump administration at the last minute with no set date for release.”
Today in budget cuts … KSTP’s Tim Vetscher and Tom Hauser report: “An incentive program designed to lure TV programs and feature films to Minnesota could be cut by up to 90 percent if a current proposal before the Legislature is approved. … The ‘Snowbate’ is offered by the Minnesota Film and TV Board. It provides a 20 to 25 percent cash-back reimbursement to filmmakers on production expenditures.”
In other news…
Also, not a piña colada fan: “Woman allegedly stole truck to avoid walking in rain” [Rochester Post Bulletin]
Quite an honor to make it this far: “Eleven teachers named Teacher of the Year finalists” [Star Tribune]
With no tip penalty/credit: “Three council members support $15 minimum wage” [Southwest Journal]
End of an era: “Arnellia's Apollo Nightclub ending 25 years in business with four-day celebration” [Pioneer Press]
Comments (2)
Invasive species...takes one to know one?
The unholy Carp and all its negative affects on the Great Lakes... should be recognized by Donald or the attendant administration, as one aggressive species polluting the system?
One can assume one invasive species should recognize the other?
Welfare Dependency
It has been said that those who need to be on the government dole in order to makes ends meet become dependent on that, and further that such dependency harms one's self-esteem, making it ever harder to achieve self-sufficiency.
So cutting film makers off the welfare system is a very kind and loving thing to do for them.
Hey, where is the Tea Party when you need them? They hate this sort of thing.