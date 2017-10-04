Delta still struggling to catch up after flight delays, cancellations
Beloved not-so-hometown airline Delta continues to have really annoying problems. A Bloomberg story by Micheal Sasso says, “Days after a massive storm struck Atlanta, Delta Air Lines Inc. is still recovering from what airline insiders term an 'irregular operation.' The nation’s second-largest carrier has canceled about 3,500 flights since Wednesday, more than the 2,300 canceled during the powerful computer failure in August that prompted Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian to apologize to passengers. Fueling last week’s meltdown were Delta’s reliance on its Atlanta mega-hub and rules concerning how long flight crews can operate.”
Any carpool karaoke on this ride? Peter Cox of MPR says, “Flight cancellations across the country gave two Minnesota congressmen a chance to bridge party lines. Republican Rep. Jason Lewis and Democrat Rep. Rick Nolan flew together to Madison, Wis., and then hitched a ride back to Minnesota with Nolan's granddaughter. A 10-minute Facebook video from their car trip shows them mostly talking about the flight cancellations, but they also found common ground on President Trump's decision to bomb an airfield in Syria.”
Also in the hassle that is airplane travel, Stribber Paul Walsh says, “Changes will be evident starting Monday for people parking at Terminal 1-Lindbergh at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. First, general parking will be renamed ‘daily’ parking, and short-term parking renamed ‘hourly.’ Also, the entrances for both are being consolidated into one plaza.”
In the PiPress, Kristi Belcamino has this on Friday night’s four gun deaths in St. Paul: “Family members of three people fatally shot in a St. Paul apartment on Friday say they believe an intense custody dispute over an 18-month-old girl ‘definitely’ played a part in the slayings. ‘There were some confrontations leading up to what happened, and they were about the baby, among other things’, said family spokesman Louis Hernandez. St. Paul police are still investigating the shooting and haven’t disclosed any details about a possible motive.”
Also, ICYMI over the weekend, the PiPress’ Nick Ferraro reports: “One person was injured after a gun was accidentally discharged at a University of St. Thomas dormitory Friday night, St. Paul police said. About 8:25 p.m., a round fired from a firearm at Flynn Hall went through a wall and struck another student, according to the university, which called the incident a ‘terrible accident.’ The student who was struck was taken to a nearby hospital and required surgery. The student is ‘recovering and is stable,’ St. Thomas said.”
Boutique/artisanal. Strib business columnist Neal St. Anthony writes, “[Alyza] Bohbot is also part of the fastest-growing segment of the otherwise-stagnant grocery business. Specialty, high-quality, locally owned products that command premium prices in small-but-growing sections of supermarkets. Dozens of these companies have sprung up in homes and kitchen incubators around the Twin Cities in recent years. Not all make it. And some of the older, proven players are getting picked off by food marketers such as General Mills.”
A bona fide trash incentive. Says Erin Adler in the Strib, “What would be the first garbage-to-ethanol plant in the United States has been proposed for Inver Grove Heights, with the capacity to process all of Dakota County’s unrecycled solid waste each year into the gasoline additive. Enerkem, a Canadian company, delivered preliminary plans for the $200 million biofuel facility at an Inver Grove Heights City Council meeting in February. Though neither the city nor the county has yet formally taken a look at the proposal, the company has begun applying for permits with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.”
Another day in the glare for Wells Fargo. Rick Rothhacker of the Charlotte Observer says, “Wells Fargo’s board of directors is expected to release the findings of its investigation into the bank’s sales scandal on Monday, a source familiar with the matter said Sunday. The report is the latest effort by the bank to eradicate and punish a sales culture that pushed employees to open fake accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. The board had previously said the report would be released this month ahead of the bank’s annual shareholder meeting April 25.”
Comments (2)
Working Together
Reps Nolan and Lewis have shown that members of Congress can actually work together to solve a problem. I suppose that's because the Hastert Rule isn't in effect during trips home.
Opinion polls show that the approval rating of Congress hovers somewhere between 15 and 20 percent. My feeling is this is because what comes out of Congress is mostly acrimony and partisan bickering, and a majority that usually rams things through because they can. If they removed impediments like the Hastert Rule and allowed Members of Congress to actually work together to solve problems, I have no doubt their approval rating would improve.
Heck, just reading that Reps Nolan and Lewis could get along well-enough to figure out how to get home together raised my estimation of them of them a few notches. Unfortunately it'll probably be business as usual when they get back to Washington after the April recess.
Unintended discharge of a firearm
by an adult is never an "accident," its negligence. We need to start calling these, all too frequent occurrences, what they are. Its negligence foremost, but ignorance and incompetence play a big part as well, but its never an accident. Either you are negligent in not ensuring that your weapon is unloaded, ignorant of how to tell if is unloaded or you are just not competent enough to handle a firearm. Probably all three.
If the wingnuts in the Minnesota Legislature get their way we will only see more of this type of thing. The radical right has a bill that effectively strips all requirements from the purchase and open carry of weapons. That means no permit required, no training required, nothing, just buy a gun and carry it wherever you go. YeeHaw!