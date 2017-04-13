Detroit doctor charged with performing female genital mutilation on two Minneapolis girls
This is horrible. The Pioneer Press’ Lisa Legge reports: “A Detroit emergency room doctor is accused of performing genital mutilation on two 7-year-old girls from Minneapolis. … Dr. Jumana Nagarwala is charged with performing the procedure out of a clinic in Livonia, Mich., in February, according to charges filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday. … It’s believed to be the first case to be brought under the federal law criminalizing female genital mutilation of girls. The investigation suggests there are ‘multiple’ other child victims of Nagarwala.”
U.S. troops headed back to Somalia. The AP’s Abdi Guled and Cara Anna report: “ The U.S. military is sending dozens of regular troops to Somalia in the largest such deployment to the Horn of Africa country in roughly two decades. … The United States pulled out of Somalia after 1993, when two helicopters were shot down in the capital, Mogadishu, and bodies of Americans were dragged through the streets. Even now, Somalia's fragile central government is struggling to assert itself after the nationwide chaos that began with the fall of dictator Siad Barre in 1991.”
Bad news in the land of 10,000 nonprofits. The Star Tribune’s Shannon Prather reports: “Greater Twin Cities United Way officials spent much of Thursday telling 150 nonprofits that their funding soon will be reduced or cut, as the large charity confronted a $6 million shortfall in its 2016 revenue. … United Way’s revenue in 2016 was the lowest in seven years.”
Just go ahead and cancel the State Fair. KARE’s Kent Erdahl drops this bombshell: “It's hard to imagine the Minnesota State Fair without cheese curds, but when Dick and Donna Mueller introduced their deep fried cheese curd fritters alongside the Skarda family back in 1975 they weren't sure they'd last. … ‘We started at 75 cents,’ Dick Mueller said. ‘It took quite a while to get going because people didn't know what they were.’ … But Mueller can tell you that now that he has reached 80 years old, he and his co-owners are ready to hang it up. … Mueller didn't want his retirement to mean the end of the business. … ‘I think we're part of the history and you want to continue it with your family if you can,’ Mueller said. … He had hoped his son could take it over, but State Fair administrators told him it wasn't an option. ”
In other news…
Generally when the word “manifesto” appears in a headline it’s gonna be bad: “Wisconsin burglary suspect who mailed manifesto to Trump caught” [CNN]
Hard to argue with this: “Downtown Needs Bathrooms” [streets.mn]
MSP Mag readers love them some Red Cow: “Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2017” [Mpls.St.Paul Magazine]
