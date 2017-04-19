Federal judge blocks release of Prince songs
Writes MPR’s Tim Nelson: “A federal judge has blocked the planned release of a six-song record of Prince music by a sound engineer in California. U.S. District Court Judge Wilhelmina Wright issued the order Wednesday night, after an emergency hearing in federal court in St. Paul.”
A matter of time? The Star Tribune’s Faiza Mahamud writes, “Minneapolis park board’s planning committee voted unanimously Wednesday night to recommend that Lake Calhoun be renamed Bde Maka Ska, its original Dakota name. … The next step will be a May 3 vote by the full park board. But a name change for the lake is not guaranteed even if it wins approval then.”
If you’re counting, it’s now 11. MPR’s Dan Kraker says, “The number of confirmed measles cases in an outbreak that began last week in Hennepin County has now risen to 11. The first three cases were reported last Thursday, and the number of cases has slowly ticked up since then. All of the cases are children ages one through five. The Minnesota Department of Health confirms nine of the 11 children are unvaccinated. And nine of the confirmed cases are in Minnesota's Somali community, where vaccination rates for measles are much lower than in the general population.”
More and more spinnin’ in the wind. MPR’s Elizabeth Dunbar says, “Wind energy growth in the Upper Midwest and elsewhere puts the U.S. on pace to derive 10 percent of its electricity from wind by 2020, the American Wind Energy Association announced Wednesday. While new wind turbines are going up, many existing turbines are producing more energy, thanks to longer blades, association CEO Tom Kiernan said.”
Every big-time screw-up needs some kind of outside help. Reuters reports, “Wells Fargo and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to a regulator's review of the scandal. Bank examiners ‘failed to follow-up on significant complaint management and sales practices issues,’ according to an unpublished, internal review by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that was seen by Reuters. The report ends a seven-month evaluation of how the OCC failed to halt a scandal in which thousands of Wells Fargo employees created as many as 2 million customer accounts without their consent.”
That’d be my bet. Says Bill Salisbury in the PiPress, “U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison predicted Wednesday that his fellow Minnesota Democrat, Congressman Tim Walz, will be Minnesota’s next governor. ‘I’m not advocating; I’m simply predicting,’ Ellison said of Walz during an appearance at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. … Looking ahead to the 2020 presidential race, Ellison named U.S. Sens. Christopher Murphy of Connecticut and Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley as possible candidates for the Democratic nomination.”
Charged. Sarah Horner of the PiPress reports, “A teenager has been charged with felony-level assault after punching an assistant principal in the head amid a lunchroom brawl at Central High School in St. Paul last month, charges say. Herbert Anthony Collins, 18, was charged with fifth-degree assault for his role in the March 15 altercation, according to a juvenile petition filed against him last month. Collins was a minor at the time. According to the charge, the Central High School student’s most recent offense took place within three years of his involvement in at least two other incidents of domestic violence.”
Hodges fires back after being called one of the worst mayors in America by … one guy. Adam Belz of the Strib writes, “In a statement following the article's Tuesday morning publication, Hodges relished the opportunity for a public spat with the Observer, which was owned by President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner until he turned it over to his brother-in-law earlier this year. Hodges said the article was a response to her Monday night speech expressing her desire to stand up to Trump on behalf of Minneapolis.’"
This is why you can’t have nice things. Writes the PiPress’ Yousseff Rddad: “Woodbury on Tuesday permanently closed an archery range at Carver Lake Park for safety reasons. City staff said people were shooting arrows onto Bailey Nurseries property, where workers are in the field planting seeds.”
Finally, you can hold off on the meltdown talk — for a couple more days. Writes the Strib’s Michael Russo: “After feeling it deserved much more in the first three games of this aggravating playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, the Wild staved off elimination and a sweep Wednesday night with a well-earned 2-0 victory at Scottrade Center.”
Most Commented