Hodges overrides Harteau to block appointment of Delmonico to north Minneapolis command position
Is it OK to ask if this was political? The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “In an unprecedented move, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges on Wednesday blocked the appointment of police Lt. John Delmonico for a senior command position, the latest chapter in a long-running rift between Hodges and the former police union president. … Hodges overruled Chief Janeé Harteau, who earlier in the day announced Delmonico's ascension to Fourth Precinct inspector, a post that will be vacated when his predecessor, Mike Kjos, assumes his new job as a deputy chief. … In a sharply worded statement released late Wednesday, Hodges said that she hadn't taken her decision ‘lightly.’ ”
Biggest Republican name to enter the race to date. KSTP reports: “Republican state Rep. Matt Dean is entering the race for governor in 2018. … The seven-term lawmaker from Dellwood announced his bid Thursday. Dean's name has been intertwined with health care for years, and he says that will be the central issue of his campaign. … Dean says Minnesota needs a governor who will lead on health care. As chair of the House health care committee, he's spearheaded the GOP's efforts to abolish MNsure. Dean previously served as House Majority Leader.”
Maybe just run the schools based on whoever sends the most people to protest. The Star Tribune’s Beena Raghavendran reports: “Last week, Minneapolis school board members heard from a large crowd of protesters angry about the layoffs of a number of educators of color. … On Wednesday night, the board faced nearly 100 principals and assistant principals who filled the room for a special board meeting. The school administrators opposed the board’s reinstatement of those laid off. Some said they were hurt and frustrated by the board action, which they said was taken without consultation with those who had to make tough, budget-based decisions about staff cuts.”
Free sample day can be pretty stressful. The Pioneer Press’ Tad Vezner reports: “He was the training director of one of St. Paul’s largest security companies — a man certified on when and how to use Mace. … Which left police mystified as to why Timothy Knutsen would pepper spray an autistic man in the face for eating a cookie from a Cub Foods sampler tray. … Knutsen, 53, of St. Paul, has been charged with two counts of fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct for an incident in Roseville last month.”
In other news…
Yikes, watch out for hangry vegans St. Paul: “St. Paul vegan restaurant J. Selby's 'underestimated demand,' closes to prepare for 'large crowds'” [City Pages]
Another win for zero tolerance: “Trapshooting team photo nixed from yearbook because it showed guns” [Pioneer Press]
Cool signage experiment in St. Paul: “A Simple Change to Make the Walk to Transit Feel Within Reach” [Streetsblog USA]
A little piece of Minnesota history: “Remembering the Whizzinator, America’s Favorite Fake Plastic Penis” [Vice]
How would one know? “Terri Traen on her ouster from KQRS: 'It feels like death'” [Star Tribune]
Sigh: “Worthington Daily Globe gives up on daily newspaper” [MPR]
Go D! “NBA star LeBron James praises local high school basketball team” [Pioneer Press]
YEAH! “Usher, Sam Hunt Added To State Fair Grandstand Concert Series” [WCCO]
Comments (2)
Harteau/Hodges
Perhaps someone knows the answer to this: I was surprised when I heard the news of Delmonico's "promotion takeback", because I guess I was under the assumption that Harteau is answerable to Hodges. And in such reporting relationships, promotions generally aren't given out until they have been approved by the "next level management" (or whatever it would be called in this particular setup). Or at least that's the way it would work in the business world.
What kinds of approvals did Harteau have to get before she could give this promotion, and at what point in time was Hodges made aware that it was planned?
I guess I just would have thought that Hodges would have withheld approval and Delmonico's promotion never would have been announced rather than the unfortunate and public way in which it played out.
Delmonico
The idea that a cop with John Delmonico's history should be given any leadership role, much less in the 4th precinct, is completely absurd. I can't even imagine what Harteau was thinking.
Putting aside Delmonico's qualifications, Harteau is also politically tone deaf given what he said about pointergate.
If I was Hodges, I'd fire her for this.