House DFL leader Hortman calls out 'white males' during protester penalty debate
She persisted. City Pages reporter Mike Mullen recaps yesterday's incident on the Minnesota House floor when House DFL leader Melissa Hortman moved for a "call of the House" during discussion of the public safety budget bill: "As the bill came up for a floor debate, Democrats like DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar tried convincing House Republicans their bill is a strike against civil rights, and would've effectively blocked protests like Martin Luther King's march in Selma, Alabama. House DFL leader Melissa Hortman probably didn't expect Omar to convince the House GOP caucus. But, she reasoned, the least they could do is sit there and listen. Hortman moved for a 'call of the House,' which forces then-absent members to come back to their desks on the floor. Hortman's call came with an added twist: 'I hate to break up the 100 percent white male card game in the retiring room, but I think this is an important debate.'"
Mattie Quinn at Governing interviews Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter, the first and only African-American elected to a county office in Minnesota, in this "The 23%: Conversations With Women in Government" podcast.
Probably won't need them this year. Nancy Yang at MPR News shares the story of the Homer Hanky, celebrating the 30th anniversary of its debut during the 1987 Minnesota Twins successful title run: "The hankies themselves weren't grandiose — just an 18-inch square piece of thin cotton printed with the words 'Twins 1987 Championship Drive' in red. But when fans waved them en masse during home games, it was quite the sight. But according to former Star Tribune editor Tim McGuire, the Homer Hanky was almost killed before it became a thing.
Mild, unless your grandma is one of those percentage points. Jeff Kiger at the Rochester Post-Bulletin has the Mayo Clinic's response to outcry over their declaration to give priority to patients with private insurance over ones covered by Medicare or Medicaid. What set off the outcry: "'If we don't grow the commercially insured patients, we won't have income at the end of the year to pay our staff, pay the pensions, and so on,' [Dr. John Noseworthy] stated on the video message. 'So we're looking for a really mild or modest change of a couple percentage points to shift that balance.'"
In other news…
