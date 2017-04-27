Immigration arrests up under Trump
They’re all bad dudes and hombres, though. A Strib story by Mila Koumpilova says, “Immigration agents in Minnesota and surrounding states arrested considerably more people during the Trump administration’s first couple of months than in early 2015 and 2016. But arrests remained in line with those earlier in Obama’s second term. After months of speculation about how much the new government had picked up the pace of immigration arrests and deportations, new data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement offers an early glimpse.”
You’ll stay right here. Says Jon Collins for MPR, “A state appeals court has rejected a request by a police officer's defense team to move his trial for the shooting death of Philando Castile. Attorneys for Jeronimo Yanez wanted the trial to be moved outside of Ramsey County, where they argue it will be difficult to find unbiased jurors. Ramsey County District Court Judge William Leary III rejected that argument earlier this month.”
The Great Buffer Debate continues. Says Don Davis for the Forum News Service, “A new requirement for farmers to provide plant buffers around water has bubbled up to be a top rural issue in the Minnesota Capitol, and not necessarily politically partisan. Farmers say they need more information before the buffer law begins Nov. 1, according to a Democratic-leaning farm group’s report. Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton’s buffer initiative, which lawmakers approved in 2015, was one of the major issues raised during 14 Minnesota Farmers Union meetings held across the state recently. Farmers’ reaction to buffers? ‘It is all over the board’, Farmers Union President Gary Wertish said.”
And now the “pro-skyway” line. A Strib commentary by U of M emeritus professor John Adams says, “The drumbeat to eliminate our venerable skyway system is discouraging … What’s the lesson for today? One is that retailing follows purchasing power. Taking down the skyways won’t enhance downtown purchasing power. Building more market-rate housing will. I read in the Star Tribune that demand for housing downtown significantly exceeds supply. One downtown feature that residents appreciate is the opportunity to move around downtown — year-round — through the city’s 69 skyways. There are many weeks between May and September when restaurants can push out onto the sidewalks and everyone can enjoy ground-floor street life. But that’s less than half the year. For most residents and visitors, our skyways have become the vital lifeline for downtown Minneapolis.”
29 and counting. The latest MPR story on the measles outbreak says, “The Minnesota measles outbreak is confirmed to have affected 29 children. One of those cases is in Stearns county, state health officials said Thursday. All cases are in Somali-American children between 10 months and 5 years old, and most of them were confirmed to be unvaccinated against measles. Up until now, the confirmed cases were only in Hennepin county, some 80 miles southeast of Stearns.”
“Frisky” whats? Says Aimee Blanchette for the Strib, “Why did the turtle cross the road? No, this isn't the start of a bad joke, it's a serious problem for turtles this time of year as they risk their lives crossing Minnesota's roads looking for love. ‘Right now, turtles are about as frisky as turtles ever get,’ says the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (WRC) of Minnesota. As they move to find their summer and breeding areas, more turtles are being hit by cars and the WRC has been busy repairing dozens of cracked turtle shells.”
And no, there is no permanent replacement yet. Says Stribber Stephen Montemayor, “Discussing his future for the first time since stepping down as U.S. attorney for Minnesota, Andrew Luger said Thursday that he plans to remain a player in national counter-extremism efforts and is in talks to build a network of private-sector groups, saying they are better positioned than government to take the lead. During an interview with the Star Tribune, Luger said he will resume practicing law in the Twin Cities but has told prospective firms that he plans to continue working in the area of preventing violent radicalization and hate crimes.”
