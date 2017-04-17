Minnesota doctor denies prescribing opioids to Prince
There’ll be a lot of denying. KMSP-TV says, “A Minnesota doctor is disputing that he ever prescribed opioids to Prince, following the unsealing of search warrants in the death investigation that say otherwise. According to the search warrants, Dr. Michael Schulenberg prescribed opioids to Prince but wrote those prescriptions in the name of Prince’s longtime friend Kirk Johnson to protect the musician’s privacy. … According to the court documents, Prince didn’t have a prescription for any of the drugs found at Paisley Park. Investigators learned Kirk Johnson was known to have contacted Dr. Schulenberg to help Prince with treating his hip pain.”
Two more shootings. The PiPress Andy Rathbun reports: “Two separate shootings just blocks from one another in St. Paul left a man dead and shut down a section of the Green Line during rush hour Monday afternoon. The fatal shooting took place in a neighborhood just south and west of Dale Street and University Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. Two hours later, shots rang out at the light rail platform three blocks away at Dale and University, leaving one person injured.”
You know it’s bad when the big company fires you for not scamming its customers. Craig McCarthy for nj.com in New Jersey reports, “A Somerset County woman is suing Wells Fargo Bank alleging she was fired for refusing to participate in an alleged scheme similar to the bank's widespread account scam that led to millions of dollars in federal fines. Melinda Bini, a former assistant vice president and regional private banker at the Highland Park bank's branch, says in a recent lawsuit that supervisors instructed her to manipulate accounts and sell banking products or investments that were not the customers' best interest or without their knowledge.”
Not sure what makes an epidemic, but Glenn Howatt of the Strib says, “Minnesota health officials have confirmed a ninth case of measles in the Hennepin County outbreak that began last week, and they expect the count to rise as additional lab specimens are tested. The patients, all children, were not vaccinated. Most of the cases have occurred in the Twin Cities Somali-American community, where vaccination rates have been relatively low.”
The story doesn’t say the couple in question were of Edina, only that they were in Edina. Says Karen Zamora of the Strib, “A video circulating on Facebook shows a confrontation outside an Edina store between a group of teens playing with toy Nerf guns and a couple allegedly brandishing a real weapon at them. Edina police said no shots were fired and no arrests were made, but they are investigating the incident.”
A little less bristling machismo might help. Ms. Zamora and Libor Jany of the Strib tell us, “The Minneapolis Police Department is rethinking its use-of-force policies, while stepping up its efforts to recruit female officers. Officers are now being trained in alternative ways to control violent or uncooperative suspects before resorting to physical means.”
But in terms of guys you want tracked down and cuffed, pronto, WCCO-TV reports, “State corrections officials are looking for a man convicted of sex crimes in Rochester after he fled supervision in Rochester Friday. Officials from the Minnesota Department of Corrections say Michael James Costa, 38, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct against young girls in 2004 and 2012. He was released from prison on July 25, 2016 and has been considered on fugitive status since Friday. Authorities say he was last seen leaving his residence in Rochester on a black mountain bike wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans.” So kind of a Johnny Cash thing, hm?
Are we having a run of this stuff or are all these guys related? Grace Pastoor for the West Central Tribune says, “Bemidji Middle School’s former assistant principal — who was accused last month of posing as a 13-year-old boy on social media in order to have sexual conversations with children — pleaded not guilty to two felonies Monday. Later in the day, the city's school board accepted the resignation of Brandon Mark Bjerknes, 34.”
